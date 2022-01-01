ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Dance Club

1st: Southern Nights, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando
The regular weekend line of clubgoers around the block to get into Orlando's Southern Nights should make it no surprise that the LGBTQ+ establishment won Best Dance Club this year. Drag shows, burlesque performers, sought-out DJs and VIP guest hosts keep the party going (along with a steady stream of heavy pours). In addition to the dance floor and outdoor patio of Southern Nights, the complex has grown over the years to include craft cocktails (Southern Craft), a sports bar (District Dive) and even a hot dog stand (vegan dogs available upon request). Southern Nights also supports the community that supports it, hosting regular public health outreach events outside the club. With the loss of Pulse Nightclub and the closure of Parliament House, Southern Nights is increasingly cherished in our town as a space for locals and visitors alike to find home among chosen family.

2nd: Cowboys Orlando, cowboysorlando.com

3rd: Barbarella, instagram.com/barbarellaorlando

