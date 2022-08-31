ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022: Attractions and Recreation

Best of Orlando® 2022: Attractions and Recreation

Local Legend: Savannah Boan

Do you dare venture into the swamp lair of Savannah Boan and her reptilian companions? Well of course you do, it's Gatorland! Boan is dedicated to educating the public about alligators, and she's not afraid to get up close and personal with a gator, croc or snake.

Best Arcade

1st: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com

2nd: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com

3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, andrettikarting.com/orlando

Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.

2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org

3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com

Best Axe-Throwing Place

1st: The Axe Hole, theaxeholeapopka.com

2nd: The Axe Trap, theaxetrap.com

3rd: Epic Axe Throwing, epicaxethrowing.com

Best Beach

photo by Jesse Kunerth/Adobe Stock

1st: New Smyrna Beach, visitnsbfl.com

2nd: Siesta Key, visitsarasota.com/siesta-key

3rd: Clearwater, clearwaterbeach.com

Best Bowling Alley

1st: Splitsville Luxury Lanes, splitsvillelanes.com

2nd: Aloma Bowl, alomabowlingcenters.com/aloma

3rd: Boardwalk Bowl, alomabowlingcenters.com/boardwalk

Best Canoeing or Kayaking

1st: Wekiwa Springs, floridastateparks.org

2nd: Wekiva Island, wekivaisland.com

3rd: Kings Landing, kingslandingfl.com

Best City Park

1st: Lake Eola Park, orlando.gov
Lake Eola Park, located at the center of our urban core, is the heart of the City Beautiful and wins Orlando's Best City Park in this poll pretty much every year. Here farmers markets, aggressive swans and political demonstrations meet. From communal moments of joy like the annual Christmas tree lighting to moments of community mourning such as the days following the Pulse tragedy, Lake Eola is a reliable constant in our ever-changing lives.

2nd: Central Park, Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org

3rd: Kraft Azalea Garden, cityofwinterpark.org

Best Golf Course

1st: Dubsdread, historicaldubsdread.com

2nd: Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge, ocngolf.com

3rd: Winter Park Golf Course, cityofwinterpark.org

Best I-Drive Attraction

courtesy photo

1st: Icon Park and the Orlando Eye, iconparkorlando.com

2nd: Fun Spot Theme Park, fun-spot.com

3rd: WonderWorks, wonderworksonline.com/orlando

