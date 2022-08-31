Best of Orlando® 2022: Attractions and Recreation

Local Legend: Savannah Boan
Do you dare venture into the swamp lair of Savannah Boan and her reptilian companions? Well of course you do, it's Gatorland! Boan is dedicated to educating the public about alligators, and she's not afraid to get up close and personal with a gator, croc or snake.
1st: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com
2nd: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com
3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, andrettikarting.com/orlando
1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org
3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com
1st: The Axe Hole, theaxeholeapopka.com
2nd: The Axe Trap, theaxetrap.com
3rd: Epic Axe Throwing, epicaxethrowing.com
1st: New Smyrna Beach, visitnsbfl.com
2nd: Siesta Key, visitsarasota.com/siesta-key
3rd: Clearwater, clearwaterbeach.com
1st: Splitsville Luxury Lanes, splitsvillelanes.com
2nd: Aloma Bowl, alomabowlingcenters.com/aloma
3rd: Boardwalk Bowl, alomabowlingcenters.com/boardwalk
1st: Wekiwa Springs, floridastateparks.org
2nd: Wekiva Island, wekivaisland.com
3rd: Kings Landing, kingslandingfl.com
1st: Lake Eola Park, orlando.gov
Lake Eola Park, located at the center of our urban core, is the heart of the City Beautiful and wins Orlando's Best City Park in this poll pretty much every year. Here farmers markets, aggressive swans and political demonstrations meet. From communal moments of joy like the annual Christmas tree lighting to moments of community mourning such as the days following the Pulse tragedy, Lake Eola is a reliable constant in our ever-changing lives.
2nd: Central Park, Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org
3rd: Kraft Azalea Garden, cityofwinterpark.org
1st: Dubsdread, historicaldubsdread.com
2nd: Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge, ocngolf.com
3rd: Winter Park Golf Course, cityofwinterpark.org
1st: Icon Park and the Orlando Eye, iconparkorlando.com
2nd: Fun Spot Theme Park, fun-spot.com
3rd: WonderWorks, wonderworksonline.com/orlando