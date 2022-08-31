Best of Orlando® 2022: Local Notables

Local Legend: Rep. Anna Eskamani
This fierce progressive political firebrand represents Orlando in the state legislature, tirelessly working for a better world for her constituents and beyond. Not just her district but a majority of our readers think so — and so does Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill, who has repeatedly endorsed her.
1st: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org
This year, when the elected officials running our state (into the ground) are using our taxes to fund hate and division against LGBTQ+ youth, Orlando Weekly readers have named Zebra Coalition our best local activist group. Zebra Coalition is a network of organizations providing compassionate and confidential services to LGBTQ+ young people facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, and physical, sexual and drug abuse with individualized programs to guide them to recovery and stability. The Zebra team does amazing work — so amazing that Gov. Ron DeSantis two times vindictively vetoed their funding from the proposed state budget. That Zebra Coalition has been named Best Local Activist Group is a testament to their work, and to Orlando's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ youth.
2nd: The Center, thecenterorlando.org
3rd: League of Women Voters, lwv.org
1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com
3rd: Gatorland, gatorland.com
1st: Scott Maxwell, twitter.com/scott_maxwell
2nd: Lulu the Thornton Park Cat, instagram.com/lulunleashed
3rd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesavannahboan
1st: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, feedhopenow.org
2nd: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
3rd: The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, facebook.com/mustardseedoffl
1st: WESH Channel 2, wesh.com
2nd: WFTV Channel 9, wftv.com
3rd: WKMG News 6, clickorlando.com
1st: Jessie Dee, jessiedee.net
2nd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesavannahboan
3rd: Benjamin Ptashinsky, instagram.com/equityben
1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com
Eskamani is a no-nonsense public servant who works for constituents and non-constituents alike on real-time, actual solutions to issues facing the citizens of Orlando, Orange County and Florida at large. She may be elected to represent District 47, but anyone who turned to her office for help with Florida's sickeningly broken unemployment system in the scary months of the shutdown can tell you that her assistance reaches beyond boundaries. Her tireless work ethic and fierce understanding of policy sometimes outpaces her colleagues in Tallahassee, and often propels her onto the national stage. She IS the future of Florida politics.
2nd: Mayor Jerry L. Demings, ocfl.net
3rd: Mayor Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov
1st: XL 106.7-FM, xl1067.iheart.com
2nd: WPRK 91.5-FM, wprk.org
3rd: WJRR 101.1-FM, wjrr.iheart.com
1st: Jessica Barton, facebook.com/jessmbarton
Jessica Barton's OnlyFans account exists to make you cum. By "you," we mean those of you who for whom a solo, tatted blonde gets the job done. Her fan base loves her perfectly even, head-to-toe tan and her fearless display of T&A (and a few other parts).
2nd: LetsEatCakeXx, instagram.com/letseatcakexx
3rd: Santana Garrett, facebook.com/santanagarrett522