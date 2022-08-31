ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022: Local Notables

Best of Orlando® 2022: Local Notables

Local Legend: Rep. Anna Eskamani

This fierce progressive political firebrand represents Orlando in the state legislature, tirelessly working for a better world for her constituents and beyond. Not just her district but a majority of our readers think so — and so does Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill, who has repeatedly endorsed her.

Best Local Activist Group

1st: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org
This year, when the elected officials running our state (into the ground) are using our taxes to fund hate and division against LGBTQ+ youth, Orlando Weekly readers have named Zebra Coalition our best local activist group. Zebra Coalition is a network of organizations providing compassionate and confidential services to LGBTQ+ young people facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, and physical, sexual and drug abuse with individualized programs to guide them to recovery and stability. The Zebra team does amazing work — so amazing that Gov. Ron DeSantis two times vindictively vetoed their funding from the proposed state budget. That Zebra Coalition has been named Best Local Activist Group is a testament to their work, and to Orlando's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

2nd: The Center, thecenterorlando.org

3rd: League of Women Voters, lwv.org

Best Local Animal Rescue

Best Local Animal Rescue

1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org

2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com

3rd: Gatorland, gatorland.com

Best Local Big Shot Who's Not an Elected Official

1st: Scott Maxwell, twitter.com/scott_maxwell

2nd: Lulu the Thornton Park Cat, instagram.com/lulunleashed

3rd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesavannahboan

Best Local Charitable Group

1st: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, feedhopenow.org

2nd: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org

3rd: The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, facebook.com/mustardseedoffl

Best Local Evening News

1st: WESH Channel 2, wesh.com

2nd: WFTV Channel 9, wftv.com

3rd: WKMG News 6, clickorlando.com

Best Local Influencer

1st: Jessie Dee, jessiedee.net

2nd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesavannahboan

3rd: Benjamin Ptashinsky, instagram.com/equityben

Best Local Leader During the Pandemic

1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com
Eskamani is a no-nonsense public servant who works for constituents and non-constituents alike on real-time, actual solutions to issues facing the citizens of Orlando, Orange County and Florida at large. She may be elected to represent District 47, but anyone who turned to her office for help with Florida's sickeningly broken unemployment system in the scary months of the shutdown can tell you that her assistance reaches beyond boundaries. Her tireless work ethic and fierce understanding of policy sometimes outpaces her colleagues in Tallahassee, and often propels her onto the national stage. She IS the future of Florida politics.

2nd: Mayor Jerry L. Demings, ocfl.net

3rd: Mayor Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov

Best Local Music-Focused Radio Station

1st: XL 106.7-FM, xl1067.iheart.com

2nd: WPRK 91.5-FM, wprk.org

3rd: WJRR 101.1-FM, wjrr.iheart.com

Best Local OnlyFans

1st: Jessica Barton, facebook.com/jessmbarton
Jessica Barton's OnlyFans account exists to make you cum. By "you," we mean those of you who for whom a solo, tatted blonde gets the job done. Her fan base loves her perfectly even, head-to-toe tan and her fearless display of T&A (and a few other parts).

2nd: LetsEatCakeXx, instagram.com/letseatcakexx

3rd: Santana Garrett, facebook.com/santanagarrett522

