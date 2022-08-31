ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022: Health, Beauty and Wellness

Local Legend: Corinne Gammichia

Corinne Gammichia's superpowers are her heart, her brain, and her muscles. For the past decade or so she's been a single mom, but long before that she birthed a small business — Alchemy Salon — and raised it up, along with generations of talented hairstylists, nurturing it into a thriving local concern. This woman is fearless when it comes to pursuing a dream.

Best Acupuncturist or Acupuncture Practice

1st: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

2nd: Cortney Singleton, The Salt Room, saltroomorlando.com

3rd: Community Acupuncture of Orlando, communityacupunctureoforlando.com

Best Aesthetician

1st: Brenda Martinez, Derrow Dermatology, derrowdermatology.com

2nd: Michaela Bailey, Mosaic Hair Studio, mosaichairstudio.com

3rd: Kat Angel, KittyKat Coven, www.kittykatcoven.com

Best Barre Studio

1st: Pure Barre, purebarre.com

2nd: The Bar Method, barmethod.com

3rd: Barre3, barre3.com

Best Chiropractor or Chiropractic Practice

1st: Baker Family Chiropractic, bakerfamilychiro.com

2nd: Winter Park Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, winterparkchiropractic.com

3rd: Pavlik Center for Health and Wellness, pavlikchiropractic.com

Best Cycling Studio

1st: Cycle Bar, cyclebar.com

2nd: Rukus Cycling Studios, gocyclenow.com

3rd: Warrior One, wearewarriorone.com

Best Day Spa

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Flex-I Nails Spa & Wellness, flexispaandwellness.com
Located a stone's throw from the University of Central Florida, Flex-I Nails is the go-to nail salon for students and lots of grown folk, too. Known for their high-quality service — both fast and good — their technicians have earned loyal devotion.

2nd: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, grandelakes.com

3rd: The Salt Room, saltroomorlando.com

Best Dentist or Dental Practice

1st: Mills Park Dental, millsparkdental.com

2nd: Gordy Family Dental, gordyfamilydental.com

3rd: Winter Park Dentistry, winterparkfldentistry.com

Best Dermatologist or Medical Dermatology Practice

1st: Derrow Dermatology Associates, derrowdermatology.com

2nd: Knight Dermatology Institute, knightdermatology.com

3rd: Reflections Dermatology, reflectionsdermatology.com

Best Exercise Studio

1st: Orlando Power Yoga, orlandopoweryoga.com

2nd: All Fit Orlando, allfitorlando.com

3rd (tie): Cycle Bar, cyclebar.com

3rd (tie): Pure Barre, purebarre.com

