Local Legend: Corinne Gammichia

Corinne Gammichia's superpowers are her heart, her brain, and her muscles. For the past decade or so she's been a single mom, but long before that she birthed a small business — Alchemy Salon — and raised it up, along with generations of talented hairstylists, nurturing it into a thriving local concern. This woman is fearless when it comes to pursuing a dream.