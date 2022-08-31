Local Legend: Corinne Gammichia
Corinne Gammichia's superpowers are her heart, her brain, and her muscles. For the past decade or so she's been a single mom, but long before that she birthed a small business — Alchemy Salon — and raised it up, along with generations of talented hairstylists, nurturing it into a thriving local concern. This woman is fearless when it comes to pursuing a dream.
1st: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com
2nd: Cortney Singleton, The Salt Room, saltroomorlando.com
3rd: Community Acupuncture of Orlando, communityacupunctureoforlando.com
1st: Brenda Martinez, Derrow Dermatology, derrowdermatology.com
2nd: Michaela Bailey, Mosaic Hair Studio, mosaichairstudio.com
3rd: Kat Angel, KittyKat Coven, www.kittykatcoven.com
1st: Pure Barre, purebarre.com
2nd: The Bar Method, barmethod.com
3rd: Barre3, barre3.com
1st: Baker Family Chiropractic, bakerfamilychiro.com
2nd: Winter Park Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, winterparkchiropractic.com
3rd: Pavlik Center for Health and Wellness, pavlikchiropractic.com
1st: Cycle Bar, cyclebar.com
2nd: Rukus Cycling Studios, gocyclenow.com
3rd: Warrior One, wearewarriorone.com
1st: Flex-I Nails Spa & Wellness, flexispaandwellness.com
2nd: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, grandelakes.com
3rd: The Salt Room, saltroomorlando.com
1st: Mills Park Dental, millsparkdental.com
2nd: Gordy Family Dental, gordyfamilydental.com
3rd: Winter Park Dentistry, winterparkfldentistry.com
1st: Derrow Dermatology Associates, derrowdermatology.com
2nd: Knight Dermatology Institute, knightdermatology.com
3rd: Reflections Dermatology, reflectionsdermatology.com
1st: Orlando Power Yoga, orlandopoweryoga.com
2nd: All Fit Orlando, allfitorlando.com
3rd (tie): Cycle Bar, cyclebar.com
3rd (tie): Pure Barre, purebarre.com