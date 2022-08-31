Best of Orlando® 2022: Shopping and Retail

Local Legend: Gui Castro
With a superhuman and unerring sense of style and eye for design, Castro designs all manner of clothing and finery for the modern man, which then makes its way from Brazil to his Orlando-based Lacastro Store. Castro seemingly peers into the future for the hottest trends.
1st: Renninger's Flea Market & Antique Center, renningers.net
Much like its sister locations in Pennsylvania's Amish Country, Renninger's Mount Dora location is like an organically powered time machine, where you can turn back the calendar a couple of decades by rummaging through the collective attics of ten thousand grandmas. You can easily get lost for hours any weekend in the vibrant farmers market and permanent flea market, which teems with every dust-encrusted collectible imaginable. But for the full effect, be sure to attend one of their seasonal sales events — especially the semiannual Extravaganzas, which attract hundreds of antique vendors from across the country, covering acres of rolling hills with their brimming booths. Bring walking shoes and a sturdy wagon for carrying purchases, because antiquing at Renninger's ain't for the fainthearted.
2nd: Adjectives Market, adjstyle.com
3rd: The Lovely Boutique Market, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com
1st: Orange Cycle, orangecycleorlando.com
2nd: Kyle's Bike Shop, kylesbikeshop.net
3rd: Bicikleta Bike Shop, bicikletabikeshop.com
1st: Lily's Bridal, lilysbridal.com
2nd: Minerva's Bridal, minervasbridal.com
3rd: Gray Collective Bridal Boutique, graycollectivebridal.com
1st: Surterra Wellness, surterra.com
CBD products, which don't get you high but are used for pain relief, are all the rage right now. Our voters this year say Surterra Wellness is the place to go to get the best that Orlando has to offer.
2nd: The Hemp Depot Orlando, thehempdepotorlando.com
3rd: Daisy's Smoke Shop, facebook.com/daisyssmokeshop
1st: Corona Cigar Co. & Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com
2nd: Nora's Sugar Shack Beer Wine & Cigars, norassugarshack.com
3rd: Celery City Cigars, celerycitycraft.com
1st: Gods & Monsters, godmonsters.com
Nestled in the heart of the I-Drive area, this eclectic comic book and collectibles shop gives locals incentive to venture into the tourist zone. Packed to the gills with funnybooks, graphic novels, toys, statues and gaming supplies, Gods & Monsters has it all ... including an apocalyptic speakeasy, Vault 5421, accessible only from the rear of the store.
2nd: Coliseum of Comics, coliseumofcomics.com
3rd: Blackbird Comics & Coffeehouse, facebook.com/blackbirdcch
1st: Fairvilla Megastore, fairvilla.com
2nd: Embellish FX, embellishfx.com
3rd: Deja Vu Vintage Clothing & Accessories, dejavuvintageclothing.weebly.com
1st: Eola Eyes, eolaeyes.com
2nd: SEE Eyewear, seeeyewear.com
3rd: Oxford Eyes, oxfordeyes.com
1st: Floor & Decor, flooranddecor.com
2nd: ProSource of Orlando, prosourcewholesale.com
3rd: The Flooring Center, flooringcenterorlando.com