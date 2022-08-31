ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022: Shopping and Retail

Local Legend: Gui Castro

With a superhuman and unerring sense of style and eye for design, Castro designs all manner of clothing and finery for the modern man, which then makes its way from Brazil to his Orlando-based Lacastro Store. Castro seemingly peers into the future for the hottest trends.

Best Antique Store

1st: Renninger's Flea Market & Antique Center, renningers.net
Much like its sister locations in Pennsylvania's Amish Country, Renninger's Mount Dora location is like an organically powered time machine, where you can turn back the calendar a couple of decades by rummaging through the collective attics of ten thousand grandmas. You can easily get lost for hours any weekend in the vibrant farmers market and permanent flea market, which teems with every dust-encrusted collectible imaginable. But for the full effect, be sure to attend one of their seasonal sales events — especially the semiannual Extravaganzas, which attract hundreds of antique vendors from across the country, covering acres of rolling hills with their brimming booths. Bring walking shoes and a sturdy wagon for carrying purchases, because antiquing at Renninger's ain't for the fainthearted.

2nd: Adjectives Market, adjstyle.com

3rd: The Lovely Boutique Market, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

Best Bicycle Shop

1st: Orange Cycle, orangecycleorlando.com

2nd: Kyle's Bike Shop, kylesbikeshop.net

3rd: Bicikleta Bike Shop, bicikletabikeshop.com

Best Bridal Store

1st: Lily's Bridal, lilysbridal.com

2nd: Minerva's Bridal, minervasbridal.com

3rd: Gray Collective Bridal Boutique, graycollectivebridal.com

Best CBD Shop

1st: Surterra Wellness, surterra.com
CBD products, which don't get you high but are used for pain relief, are all the rage right now. Our voters this year say Surterra Wellness is the place to go to get the best that Orlando has to offer.

2nd: The Hemp Depot Orlando, thehempdepotorlando.com

3rd: Daisy's Smoke Shop, facebook.com/daisyssmokeshop

Best Cigar Store

1st: Corona Cigar Co. & Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com

2nd: Nora's Sugar Shack Beer Wine & Cigars, norassugarshack.com

3rd: Celery City Cigars, celerycitycraft.com

Best Comic Book Shop

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Gods & Monsters, godmonsters.com
Nestled in the heart of the I-Drive area, this eclectic comic book and collectibles shop gives locals incentive to venture into the tourist zone. Packed to the gills with funnybooks, graphic novels, toys, statues and gaming supplies, Gods & Monsters has it all ... including an apocalyptic speakeasy, Vault 5421, accessible only from the rear of the store.

2nd: Coliseum of Comics, coliseumofcomics.com

3rd: Blackbird Comics & Coffeehouse, facebook.com/blackbirdcch

Best Costume Shop or Party Store

1st: Fairvilla Megastore, fairvilla.com

2nd: Embellish FX, embellishfx.com

3rd: Deja Vu Vintage Clothing & Accessories, dejavuvintageclothing.weebly.com

Best Eyewear Boutique

1st: Eola Eyes, eolaeyes.com

2nd: SEE Eyewear, seeeyewear.com

3rd: Oxford Eyes, oxfordeyes.com

Best Flooring and Tile Retailer

1st: Floor & Decor, flooranddecor.com

2nd: ProSource of Orlando, prosourcewholesale.com

3rd: The Flooring Center, flooringcenterorlando.com

