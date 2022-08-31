ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022: Local Music

Local Legends: Matt Heafy + Ms. Meka Nism

These two definitely look the superhuman part, but Heafy (Trivium) and Meka (Meka Nism) pack a potent metallic punch too. Sonic screams, infinite hooks, and crushing riffs are deployed with ease by each, and their fans love them for it.

Best Chamber Music Group

1st: Eola Strings, eolastrings.com

2nd: Baroque Chamber Orchestra (Maitland Symphony Orchestra), pamaitland.org

3rd: Violectric, violectric.net

Best Club DJ

1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel

2nd: DJ GAY-Z, djgayz.bandcamp.com

3rd: DJ Magic Mike, djmagicmike.com

Best Country Act

1st: Sean Holcomb, seanholcomb.com

2nd: Bryan Malpass, soundcloud.com/bryan-malpass

3rd: Oak Hill Drifters, oakhilldrifters.com

Best Cover Band

1st: Hayfire, facebook.com/hayfire

2nd: Steeln' Peaches, facebook.com/steelnpeaches

3rd: The Hooligans, instagram.com/hooligansorlando

Best Electronic Act

1st: Circle K, soundcloud.com/circlek

2nd: Phoenix Jagger, soundcloud.com/phoenixjagger

3rd: Yokai, wearetheyokai.com

Best Experimental Act

photo by Matthew Moyer

1st: Bacon Grease, bacongrease.bandcamp.com
We've long been singing the praises of Orlando outsider music stalwart Andrea Knight (Bacon Grease). Recently, no less than NPR Music and the BBC echoed our inky hosannahs. And now Orlando Weekly's readers have joined the chorus. Besides being a champion of local creativity going back many years, Knight's ever-evolving and stellar body of work as Bacon Grease is a delightful web of improvised electronic squiggles that are sure to make every part of your body dance to a slightly different beat. An essential listening experience.

2nd: GOJII, gojii.bandcamp.com

3rd: Nigel John/Kurt Rambus, kurtrambus.bandcamp.com

Best Folk Act

1st: The 502s, the502s.com

2nd: Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, jordanfoleymusic.com

3rd: Terri Binion, terribinionmusic.com

Best Hip-Hop Act

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Luscious Lisa, lusciouslisa.bandcamp.com
Ooh, y'all so nasty. But if you like it dirty like that, well, we're down, too. No wonder then that you all voted for these irreverent party-rap locals. While Big Freedia's all about dat ass, Luscious Lisa and crew worship all the sexy parts in graphic, porn-tastic detail. You up?

2nd: E-Turn, e-turnmusic.com

3rd: Swamburger, swamburger.bandcamp.com

Best Jam Band

1st: The Wilted Chilis, soundcloud.com/wiltedchilis

2nd: Leisure Chief, leisurechief.com

3rd: Shak Nasti, facebook.com/shaknasti

