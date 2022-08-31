Best of Orlando® 2022: Local Music

Local Legends: Matt Heafy + Ms. Meka Nism
These two definitely look the superhuman part, but Heafy (Trivium) and Meka (Meka Nism) pack a potent metallic punch too. Sonic screams, infinite hooks, and crushing riffs are deployed with ease by each, and their fans love them for it.
1st: Eola Strings, eolastrings.com
2nd: Baroque Chamber Orchestra (Maitland Symphony Orchestra), pamaitland.org
3rd: Violectric, violectric.net
1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel
2nd: DJ GAY-Z, djgayz.bandcamp.com
3rd: DJ Magic Mike, djmagicmike.com
1st: Sean Holcomb, seanholcomb.com
2nd: Bryan Malpass, soundcloud.com/bryan-malpass
3rd: Oak Hill Drifters, oakhilldrifters.com
1st: Hayfire, facebook.com/hayfire
2nd: Steeln' Peaches, facebook.com/steelnpeaches
3rd: The Hooligans, instagram.com/hooligansorlando
1st: Circle K, soundcloud.com/circlek
2nd: Phoenix Jagger, soundcloud.com/phoenixjagger
3rd: Yokai, wearetheyokai.com
1st: Bacon Grease, bacongrease.bandcamp.com
We've long been singing the praises of Orlando outsider music stalwart Andrea Knight (Bacon Grease). Recently, no less than NPR Music and the BBC echoed our inky hosannahs. And now Orlando Weekly's readers have joined the chorus. Besides being a champion of local creativity going back many years, Knight's ever-evolving and stellar body of work as Bacon Grease is a delightful web of improvised electronic squiggles that are sure to make every part of your body dance to a slightly different beat. An essential listening experience.
2nd: GOJII, gojii.bandcamp.com
3rd: Nigel John/Kurt Rambus, kurtrambus.bandcamp.com
1st: The 502s, the502s.com
2nd: Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, jordanfoleymusic.com
3rd: Terri Binion, terribinionmusic.com
1st: Luscious Lisa, lusciouslisa.bandcamp.com
Ooh, y'all so nasty. But if you like it dirty like that, well, we're down, too. No wonder then that you all voted for these irreverent party-rap locals. While Big Freedia's all about dat ass, Luscious Lisa and crew worship all the sexy parts in graphic, porn-tastic detail. You up?
2nd: E-Turn, e-turnmusic.com
3rd: Swamburger, swamburger.bandcamp.com
1st: The Wilted Chilis, soundcloud.com/wiltedchilis
2nd: Leisure Chief, leisurechief.com
3rd: Shak Nasti, facebook.com/shaknasti