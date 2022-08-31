ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Bar Patio

Best Bar Patio

1st: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com
A perfect spot for a sociable night out with friends, playing cards and sipping a Delaney Park Swizzle while sampling the Wellborn's new menu of "Floribbean" small plates. With a myriad of seating choices spread across a brick pavement, this enchanted patio fitted with mirrors hidden amongst hanging orchids and low-lying philodendron and ferns makes large groups or intimate outings equally comfortable.

2nd: Tuffy's Bottle Shop/Lounge/Music Box, tuffyscider.com

3rd: Eden Bar, enzian.org

