Best of Orlando® 2022: Services

Local Legend: John Morgan

This juggernaut of justice smashes through bureaucratic red tape to get things done his way: "For the people," as we believe his battle cry goes. When he's not in the courtroom, Morgan goes to his island stronghold in Maui, to develop his plans for minimum wage hikes and marijuana legalization in Florida.

Best Auto Body Shop

1st: Irish Mike's Collision, irishmikescollision.com

2nd: Precision Collision & Restoration, precisioncollisionorlando.com

3rd: Moreno Motors Paint and Body Shop, facebook.com/morenomotorspaint

Best Auto Repair Shop

1st: Orlando Import Auto Specialists, orlandoimportspecialist.com
Speaking from personal experience, it was nice to see this small local mechanic get the nod from Orlando Weekly readers. The mechanics at this independent repair shop are fast and conscientious, and really go above and beyond in their service and labor. If you (like us) don't know car jargon, they're not gonna make you feel like a goof. And the results speak for themselves.

2nd (tie): Mike the Mechanic, autorepairwintergarden.com

2nd (tie): Orlando Auto Doctor, orlandoautodoctor.com

3rd: Irish Mike's Total Car Care, irishmikesautomotive.com

Best Auto Repair Shop (European)

1st: Eurotech German Car Service, eurotechgermancarservice.com

2nd: Manny Euro Auto Service, facebook.com/mannyeuroauto

3rd: FS Tuning European Autowerks, fstuningea.com

Best Assisted Living Community

1st: The Mayflower at Winter Park, themayflower.com

2nd: Westminster Winter Park, westminsterwinterparkfl.org

3rd: Orlando Lutheran Towers, orlandoseniorhealth.org

Best Car Wash

1st: Octopus Car Wash, octopuscarwashflorida.com
This Mills Ave car wash has been keeping Orlando's rides slick for forever. With their complete range of services and fleet of hands tending to your vehicle inside and out, it's easy to see why this sudsy institution remains a perennial local favorite.

2nd: Mister Car Wash, mistercarwash.com

3rd: Mobile Detailing by Jacki Orlando, detailingbyjacki.com

Best Cell Phone Repair

1st: uBreakiFix, ubreakifix.com

2nd: iFixYouri, ifixyouri.com

3rd: iDevice Repair, idevicerepairfl.com

Best Cleaning Service

1st (tie): Merry Maids, merrymaids.com

1st (tie): Molly Maid, mollymaid.com

2nd: Ruby Red Cleaning, rubyredcleaning.com

3rd: Royal Maids, royalmaidservice.com

Best Criminal Defense Attorney or Firm

1st: Mark O'Mara, O'Mara Law Group, omaralawgroup.com

2nd: Bill Umansky, The Umansky Law Firm Criminal Defense & Injury Attorneys, thelawman.net

3rd: Michael D. Barber, Law Office of Michael D. Barber, P.A., devotedtojustice.com

Best Doggy Daycare

1st: Miss Emily's Bed & Biscuit, missemilysbedandbiscuit.com

2nd (tie): Happy Paws Pet Resort, happypawsorlando.com

2nd (tie): Hounds Town Sanford, houndstownusa.com

3rd: A Ruff Day Bark Club, ruffdaybarkclub.com

