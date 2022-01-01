ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Bloody Mary

1st: The Hammered Lamb, thehammeredlamb.com
Located across from Lake Ivanhoe, The Hammered Lamb lays out arguably Orlando's most extensive Bloody Mary bar. Try not to be overwhelmed when you're faced with the choice between good old Tito's or a vodka infused with either herbs, peppers, pickles, citrus or bacon, plus the roughly 75 items you can put in your drink (as a "garnish," LOL) including shrimp, veggies, cheeses and local hot sauces.

2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

3rd: Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com/orlando

