Best of Orlando® 2022: Arts and Entertainment

Local Legends: Felichia Chivaughn + Meka King
These righteous forces for change and diversity in Orlando's theater scene are both multi-hyphenate talents — acting, directing, singing and writing are just a few of the lines on their résumés. King and Chivaughn-Ellison achieved the near impossible: They started the long-overdue conversation about systemic racism in Central Florida's art institutions when they founded the Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy Forum, and they've gotten results. Much respect.
1st: CityArts, downtownartsdistrict.com
2nd: College Park Gallery, collegeparkgallery.com
3rd: Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, jtfolkart.com
1st: Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, orlandofringe.org
2nd: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, wpsaf.org
3rd: Immerse, immersefest.org
1st: Dancers Royale, dancers-royale.com
2nd: Rachel's North Men's Club and Steakhouse, rachelscasselberry.com
3rd: Thee Dollhouse Orlando, theeoriginaldollhouse.com
1st: Les Vixens Burlesque, lesvixens.com
2nd: Bad Witch Burlesque, badwitchburlesque.com
3rd: Corsets and Cuties, corsetsandcuties.com
1st: SAK Comedy Lab, sakcomedylab.com
The decades roll on and SAK never lets up. The improv theater is nothing if not a reliable place to catch some laughs — and the interactive nature of the make-it-up-as-you-go skits and sketches guarantees surprises every time.
2nd: Improv Orlando, theimprovorlando.com
3rd: Bull & Bush, bullandbushorlando.com
1st (tie): Shit Sandwich, Bull & Bush, bullandbushorlando.com
1st (tie): Teachers Night at the Improv, theimprovorlando.com
2nd (tie): Bull & Bush Underground Comedy Show! Wednesdays, bullandbushorlando.com
2nd (tie): Open Mic at The Falcon, thefalconbar.com
3rd: Open Mic at Game On Avalon, gameonavalon.com/open-mic-night
1st: Orlando Ballet, orlandoballet.org
2nd: Phantasmagoria, phantasmagoriaorlando.com
3rd: Varietease, bluelalaevents.com
1st: Drag Bingo at Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com/orlando
2nd: Southern Nights, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando
3rd: Off the Record Wednesdays, facebook.com/otrwednesdays
1st: Florida Film Festival, floridafilmfestival.com
2nd: Orlando Film Festival, offvirtual.com
3rd: Love Your Shorts Film Festival, loveyourshorts.com