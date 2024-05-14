Orlando Weekly

BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!
News

This tiny 10-foot-wide 'spite' house now on the market in Florida for $619K

A menacingly thin home has hit the market in Florida. Located at 1952 Horn St. in Jacksonville Beach, the residence is just 10 feet…

By Chloe Greenberg

Tiny 10-foot-wide 'spite' house now on the market in Florida for $619K
46 slides
Music

Every wild moment we saw at metal megalopolis Welcome to Rockville

When some nerd somewhere said that a picture is worth 1,000 words, they surely had to be talking about Jacquelin Goldberg's photos…

By Jacquelin Goldberg

Mudvayne at Welcome to Rockville
60 slides
News

Police arrest two, pepper spray crowd at pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Orlando

Orlando Police arrested two people and deployed pepper spray during a 1,200-person otherwise peaceful rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at…

By Chloe Greenberg

Police arrest two, pepper spray crowd at pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Orlando
111 slides
Music

AJR bring the fun and the genuine emotion to Orlando's Kia Center

The brothers AJR returned to an Orlando arena over the weekend with new coming-of-age album The Maybe Man under their three belts,…

By Jim Leatherman

AJR at the Kia Center
42 slides
Music

Hozier was absolutely 'Unreal' as he captivated fans at the Kia Center

The recent stop of Hozier's Unreal Unearthed Tour in Orlando was nothing short of magical. Kicking off the evening was the talented…

By J.D. Casto

Hozier at the Kia Center
27 slides
News

This historic downtown Orlando townhouse inside a former mission-style church is now for sale for $1.9 million

An Orlando townhouse near Lake Eola Park in a 1920s mission-style building that was once a church is now on the market. The…

By Chloe Greenberg

This historic downtown Orlando townhouse, inside a former mission-style church, is now for sale for $1.9 million
98 slides
Arts + Culture

24 kid-friendly activities within easy driving distance of Orlando

With Memorial Day Weekend fast approaching and summer vacation looming in the (near) distance, now's the time to start planning kiddo-approved things…

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Ichetucknee Springs 12087 SW U.S. Highway 27, Fort White Just a couple of hours away is one of Florida’s most versatile natural springs. For just $6 per vehicle, Ichetucknee Springs offers a picturesque watering hole, a sprawling natural lazy river (with tubes for rent) and several nature trails. Spend a quintessential summer day on the water with enough action and views to keep the youngsters stimulated.
24 slides
Music

Kurt Vile and the Violators brought the frazzled freak vibes to the Beacham

Kurt Vile and the Violators and Florry got loud and weird at the Beacham on an otherwise sleepy Tuesday night downtown. The…

By Jim Leatherman

Kurt Vile and the Violators at the Beacham
46 slides
Arts + Culture

Behind the scenes peek at Cirque du Soleil's 'Drawn to Life' show now at Disney Springs

Cirque du Soleil meets Disney animation in the upcoming Drawn to Life show now at Orlando's Disney Springs. Cirque du Soleil's 50th…

By Chloe Greenberg

Behind the scenes peek at Cirque du Soleil's 'Drawn to Life' show coming to Orlando
29 slides
Music

Waxahatchee brought heart, soul and 'Tigers Blood' to Orlando's Beacham

Last weekend, Katie Crutchfield steered her band Waxahatchee into The Beacham. Joined by Clay Franklin (guitar and background vocals), Colin Croom (pedal…

By Nicolette Shurba, Jim Leatherman

Waxahatchee at the Beacham
37 slides
News

A rare Weeki Wachee spring house hits the market for $1.3 million

A waterfront home that sits along the most touristy stretch of river in the Tampa Bay area is now on the market.…

By Colin Wolf

A rare Weeki Wachee spring house hits the market for $1.3 million
55 slides
Music

Alvvays roared through an evening of shoegaze for lovers at a packed Plaza Live

I could point to the recent Grammy nomination they received last year to certify the gospel about Canadian band Alvvays, though the…

By Bao Le-Huu, Jim Leatherman

Alvvays at the Plaze Live
36 slides
Food + Drink

The 25 most popular Orlando restaurants right now, according to Yelp

Between several Michelin stars handed out and even more culinary honors and a slate of new restaurants and big-name chefs coming to town, Orlando's…

By Orlando Weekly Staff

5. Morimoto Asia 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista "The place is pricy! I'll just start with that. The food is so so good though. For drinks I got the 'Kyuri & Spicy.' This drink was AMAZING! The spice comes from the ginger, so it's a sharp spice, but it doesn't linger. The cucumber comes to the rescue and gives of a well deserved cooling effect. The drink is very balanced. Husband started with the 'Soto' Sake. VERY good! Light and refreshing! A bit dangerous because he could drink it in two gulps, it was that good. So be aware! The sakes here are incredibly smooth." – Chelsea R.
25 slides
News

Conservative pundit Lou Dobbs is selling his Florida mansion for $3.1 million

Lou Dobbs, a conservative pundit whose shows were dropped from both CNN and Fox News after continuously pushing debunked conspiracies theories, is…

By Colin Wolf

Conservative pundit Lou Dobbs is selling his Florida mansion for $3.1 million
74 slides
News

NBA champion Leandro Barbosa lists Orlando-area home for $2.9 million

NBA champion Leandro Barbosa has just launched his Orlando-area home for sale. Located at 15044 Pendio Drive, Bella Collina, the residence has…

By Chloe Greenberg

NBA champion Leandro Barbosa lists Orlando home for $3.2 million
66 slides
Arts + Culture

Universal Orlando releases new details about Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country at Epic Universe

Now’s the time to blow the dust off your Nintendo consoles and brush up on your Mario Kart skills — Super Nintendo…

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando releases new details about Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country at Epic Universe
8 slides
News

Viral Florida home with a hidden 'dungeon' is now on the market

A Florida home for sale is raising questions on social media over an unusual dungeon-like basement hidden behind one of its bedroom…

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida home with a hidden 'dungeon' is now on the market
43 slides
Music

Everything we saw at the Brightside Music Festival, including Sublime, 311 and Goldfinger

Greetings from Brightside … do you wish you had been there? If you weren't, you missed the likes of Sublime, 311, Save…

By Jacquelin Goldberg

Sublime at the Brightside Festival
114 slides
News

A completely round, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Florida home is now for sale for $8.5M

A completely round Florida farmhouse and compound inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright is for sale. The home, located at…

By Chloe Greenberg

A completely round, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Florida home is now for sale for $8.5M
64 slides
News

Photos: UCF students, organizers rally in protest of Israel's occupation of Gaza

University of Central Florida students and other organizations joined forces early Friday afternoon to rally in protest of Israel's occupation of Gaza…

By Chloe Greenberg

Photos: UCF students, organizers rally in protest of Israel's occupation of Gaza
54 slides
News

This 'Olde Winter Park' Spanish farmhouse comes with a traditional design and modern amenities for $4.5M

A rare Spanish farmhouse is now for sale with the traditional design details of "Olde Winter Park" plus modern amenities. The residence,…

By Chloe Greenberg

This 'Olde Winter Park' Spanish farmhouse comes with a traditional design and modern amenities for $4.5M
68 slides
Food + Drink

25 Orlando restaurants every new resident needs to try before calling themselves a local

You don't truly know Orlando until you've eaten like a bona fide local. From teeny sub shops that have been around for…

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria 67 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando This beloved local sandwich salon features themed gourmet sandwiches and unique salads, with an entire menu under $15. Go crazy with one of their beefier pressed sandwiches like the Big Daddy's Triple Decker, keep it light with The Cobb or indulge your sweet tooth with a Colossal PB&J. Late-night hours on the weekend.
25 slides
Music

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie played the hits at Orlando's Kia Center

Iconic rock band Death Cab for Cutie and electronic-pop band The Postal Service transported Orlando back in time on Wednesday night for…

By Gabby Macogay, Ian Suarez

The Postal Service live at the Kia Center
59 slides
Arts + Culture

'People think it's just the fat guys sport': Misconceptions, medals and making it big in the Florida Sumo Association

To say that the 2020s have been somewhat tumultuous so far is a drastic understatement. Beginning with a global pandemic that uprooted…

By Mauricio Murillo, Victor Rodriguez

'People think it's just the fat guys sport': Misconceptions, medals and making it big in the Florida Sumo Association
36 slides
News

Photos: President Biden bashes Florida's abortion ban, while protesters hammer him on Palestine

Florida’s six-week ban on abortion goes into effect next week, and Kaitlyn Joshua wanted Tampa to know what that means to her. On…

By Ray Roa

Photos: President Biden bashes Florida's abortion ban, while protesters hammer him on Palestine
64 slides
News

Florida's 'Dome of the Glades' rare two-story dome home is now for sale for $1.1 million

A unique double-story geometric dome home made from a combination of brick, wood and stone is now for sale in Florida. Dubbed…

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida's 'Dome of the Glades' rare two-story dome home is now for sale for $1.1 million
20 slides
Music

Orlando had brunch with the Za-Boo-Zays at Judson's Live over the weekend

Judson's Live kicked off their monthly Sunday brunch concert series this weekend. The audience dined on elevated Southern fare and, even more…

By Jim Leatherman

Southern brunch with The Za-Boo-Zays at Judson's Live
57 slides
Music

Viral TikTok star Benson Boone skated into Orlando's House of Blues last weekend

Viral TikTok sensation Benson Boone wowed the crowd at Orlando's House of Blues IRL as part of his "Fireblades and Rollerskates" world…

By J.D. Casto

Benson Boone live at the House of Blues
25 slides
Food + Drink

The 20 hottest new restaurants to open in Orlando so far in 2024

If you've been paying attention, you know that Orlando has been unwavering in its major strides in the culinary scene. Constantly welcoming…

By Chloe Greenberg

Ceiba 1500 Eastbeach Way, Orlando A love letter to Mexican cuisine, Ceiba is now serving modern takes on authentic Mexican flavors in — or rather, atop — Orlando. Now open on the Conrad Orlando's seventh-floor rooftop, Ceiba is led by chef Stephen Ullrich and aims to reflect a "contemporary expression of Mexican cooking and pays homage to curated ingredients that tell the story of the country’s treasured dishes and artisan purveyors."
20 slides
Music

Beach Fossils got dreamy and hazy at Orlando's House of Blues

Atmospheric indie-rockers Beach Fossils enthralled a loyal crowd at the House of Blues in Orlando. [content-1]

By Grayson Keglovic

Beach Fossils live at House of Blues
18 slides
next

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us