A menacingly thin home has hit the market in Florida. Located at 1952 Horn St. in Jacksonville Beach, the residence is just 10 feet…
By Chloe Greenberg
When some nerd somewhere said that a picture is worth 1,000 words, they surely had to be talking about Jacquelin Goldberg's photos…
By Jacquelin Goldberg
Orlando Police arrested two people and deployed pepper spray during a 1,200-person otherwise peaceful rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at…
The brothers AJR returned to an Orlando arena over the weekend with new coming-of-age album The Maybe Man under their three belts,…
By Jim Leatherman
The recent stop of Hozier's Unreal Unearthed Tour in Orlando was nothing short of magical. Kicking off the evening was the talented…
By J.D. Casto
An Orlando townhouse near Lake Eola Park in a 1920s mission-style building that was once a church is now on the market. The…
With Memorial Day Weekend fast approaching and summer vacation looming in the (near) distance, now's the time to start planning kiddo-approved things…
By Orlando Weekly Staff
Kurt Vile and the Violators and Florry got loud and weird at the Beacham on an otherwise sleepy Tuesday night downtown. The…
Cirque du Soleil meets Disney animation in the upcoming Drawn to Life show now at Orlando's Disney Springs. Cirque du Soleil's 50th…
Last weekend, Katie Crutchfield steered her band Waxahatchee into The Beacham. Joined by Clay Franklin (guitar and background vocals), Colin Croom (pedal…
By Nicolette Shurba, Jim Leatherman
A waterfront home that sits along the most touristy stretch of river in the Tampa Bay area is now on the market.…
By Colin Wolf
I could point to the recent Grammy nomination they received last year to certify the gospel about Canadian band Alvvays, though the…
By Bao Le-Huu, Jim Leatherman
Between several Michelin stars handed out and even more culinary honors and a slate of new restaurants and big-name chefs coming to town, Orlando's…
Lou Dobbs, a conservative pundit whose shows were dropped from both CNN and Fox News after continuously pushing debunked conspiracies theories, is…
NBA champion Leandro Barbosa has just launched his Orlando-area home for sale. Located at 15044 Pendio Drive, Bella Collina, the residence has…
Now’s the time to blow the dust off your Nintendo consoles and brush up on your Mario Kart skills — Super Nintendo…
By Chelsea Zukowski
A Florida home for sale is raising questions on social media over an unusual dungeon-like basement hidden behind one of its bedroom…
Greetings from Brightside … do you wish you had been there? If you weren't, you missed the likes of Sublime, 311, Save…
A completely round Florida farmhouse and compound inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright is for sale. The home, located at…
University of Central Florida students and other organizations joined forces early Friday afternoon to rally in protest of Israel's occupation of Gaza…
A rare Spanish farmhouse is now for sale with the traditional design details of "Olde Winter Park" plus modern amenities. The residence,…
You don't truly know Orlando until you've eaten like a bona fide local. From teeny sub shops that have been around for…
Iconic rock band Death Cab for Cutie and electronic-pop band The Postal Service transported Orlando back in time on Wednesday night for…
By Gabby Macogay, Ian Suarez
To say that the 2020s have been somewhat tumultuous so far is a drastic understatement. Beginning with a global pandemic that uprooted…
By Mauricio Murillo, Victor Rodriguez
Florida’s six-week ban on abortion goes into effect next week, and Kaitlyn Joshua wanted Tampa to know what that means to her. On…
By Ray Roa
A unique double-story geometric dome home made from a combination of brick, wood and stone is now for sale in Florida. Dubbed…
Judson's Live kicked off their monthly Sunday brunch concert series this weekend. The audience dined on elevated Southern fare and, even more…
Viral TikTok sensation Benson Boone wowed the crowd at Orlando's House of Blues IRL as part of his "Fireblades and Rollerskates" world…
If you've been paying attention, you know that Orlando has been unwavering in its major strides in the culinary scene. Constantly welcoming…
Atmospheric indie-rockers Beach Fossils enthralled a loyal crowd at the House of Blues in Orlando.
By Grayson Keglovic
