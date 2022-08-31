Best of Orlando® 2022: Drinking and Nightlife

ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Local Legends: Keith & Romi Mawardi

The Mawardi sibs and their super squad, Team Market Group, are faster than the Flash when it comes to creating new scenes. With Celine, Tier, Mathers Social Gathering, the Robinson Cocktail Room, the Wellborn boutique hotel, Plantees Burgers and soon — we're waiting and hoping — a reinvigorated Colonial Lanes to their names, they live up to their motto: Together Everyone Achieves More.

Best Bar Overall

1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org

2nd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

3rd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse

Best Altamonte Springs Bar

1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com

2nd: Kiwi's Pub & Grill, kiwispub.com

3rd: Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, tibbys.com

Best Bar Patio

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com
A perfect spot for a sociable night out with friends, playing cards and sipping a Delaney Park Swizzle while sampling the Wellborn's new menu of "Floribbean" small plates. With a myriad of seating choices spread across a brick pavement, this enchanted patio fitted with mirrors hidden amongst hanging orchids and low-lying philodendron and ferns makes large groups or intimate outings equally comfortable.

2nd: Tuffy's Bottle Shop/Lounge/Music Box, tuffyscider.com

3rd: Eden Bar, enzian.org

Best Bar Restroom

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

2nd: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com

3rd: The Commission Beer Chamber, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber

Best Bar Staff

1st: The Commission Beer Chamber, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber

2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org

3rd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com

Best Bartender

1st: Tabitha Bonner, Corona Cigar Co. & Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com

2nd: Jenn Armas, Bowigens Beer Co., bowigens.com

3rd: Mark Cavallini, Cavo's Bar & Kitchen, cavosbar.com

Best Beer Selection on Tap

1st: Celery City Craft, celerycitycraft.com

2nd: GB Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, gbbottleshop.com

3rd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com

Best Bloody Mary

1st: The Hammered Lamb, thehammeredlamb.com
Located across from Lake Ivanhoe, The Hammered Lamb lays out arguably Orlando's most extensive Bloody Mary bar. Try not to be overwhelmed when you're faced with the choice between good old Tito's or a vodka infused with either herbs, peppers, pickles, citrus or bacon, plus the roughly 75 items you can put in your drink (as a "garnish," LOL) including shrimp, veggies, cheeses and local hot sauces.

2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

3rd: Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com/orlando

Best Bottled Beer Selection

1st: GB Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, gbbottleshop.com

2nd: Redlight Redlight, instagram.com/redlightredlight

3rd: The Commission Beer Chamber, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber

