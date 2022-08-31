Best of Orlando® 2022: Drinking and Nightlife

Local Legends: Keith & Romi Mawardi
The Mawardi sibs and their super squad, Team Market Group, are faster than the Flash when it comes to creating new scenes. With Celine, Tier, Mathers Social Gathering, the Robinson Cocktail Room, the Wellborn boutique hotel, Plantees Burgers and soon — we're waiting and hoping — a reinvigorated Colonial Lanes to their names, they live up to their motto: Together Everyone Achieves More.
1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org
2nd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
3rd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse
1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com
2nd: Kiwi's Pub & Grill, kiwispub.com
3rd: Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, tibbys.com
1st: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com
A perfect spot for a sociable night out with friends, playing cards and sipping a Delaney Park Swizzle while sampling the Wellborn's new menu of "Floribbean" small plates. With a myriad of seating choices spread across a brick pavement, this enchanted patio fitted with mirrors hidden amongst hanging orchids and low-lying philodendron and ferns makes large groups or intimate outings equally comfortable.
2nd: Tuffy's Bottle Shop/Lounge/Music Box, tuffyscider.com
3rd: Eden Bar, enzian.org
1st: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
2nd: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com
3rd: The Commission Beer Chamber, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber
1st: The Commission Beer Chamber, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber
2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org
3rd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
1st: Tabitha Bonner, Corona Cigar Co. & Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com
2nd: Jenn Armas, Bowigens Beer Co., bowigens.com
3rd: Mark Cavallini, Cavo's Bar & Kitchen, cavosbar.com
1st: Celery City Craft, celerycitycraft.com
2nd: GB Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, gbbottleshop.com
3rd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
1st: The Hammered Lamb, thehammeredlamb.com
Located across from Lake Ivanhoe, The Hammered Lamb lays out arguably Orlando's most extensive Bloody Mary bar. Try not to be overwhelmed when you're faced with the choice between good old Tito's or a vodka infused with either herbs, peppers, pickles, citrus or bacon, plus the roughly 75 items you can put in your drink (as a "garnish," LOL) including shrimp, veggies, cheeses and local hot sauces.
2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
3rd: Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com/orlando
1st: GB Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, gbbottleshop.com
2nd: Redlight Redlight, instagram.com/redlightredlight
3rd: The Commission Beer Chamber, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber