Best of Orlando® 2022: Food and Dining

Local Legends: Jason and Sue Chin
This (super)power couple must have the ability to freeze time, because somehow they split their energies among all the entities in their Good Salt Restaurant Group, including Seito Sushi, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria and The Monroe. The Chins are staunch supporters of local chef talent and front-of-house rockstars, and they're steady builders of Orlando's fine dining scene.
1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com
2nd: Seasons 52, seasons52.com
3rd: Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, tibbys.com
1st: Domu, domufl.com
2nd: Winter Park Biscuit Co., winterparkbiscuitco.com
3rd: Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, seitosushibp.com
1st: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
Not content to simply present an array of sweet treats to be boxed up and whisked away to a workplace breakroom, The Glass Knife elevates the confectionary experience to an encounter with delicate and delectable art.
2nd: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
3rd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com
2nd: Pig Floyd's, pigfloyds.com
3rd: Yellow Dog Eats, yellowdogeats.com
1st: Agave Azul, agaveazulcocinamex.com
2nd: Hunger Street Tacos, hungerstreettacos.com
3rd: Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, donjuliomexicankitchen.com
1st: Royaltea Orlando, royalteaus.com
2nd: Quickly Boba, quicklybobasnowtogo.com
3rd: Chewy Boba Co., chewyboba.com
1st: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
2nd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com
3rd: First Watch, firstwatch.com
1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com
2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com
1st: The Tap Room at Dubsdread, taproomatdubsdread.com
2nd: Teak Neighborhood Grill, teakorlando.com
3rd: The Hangry Bison, thehangrybison.com