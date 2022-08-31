ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022: Food and Dining

Best of Orlando® 2022: Food and Dining

Local Legends: Jason and Sue Chin

This (super)power couple must have the ability to freeze time, because somehow they split their energies among all the entities in their Good Salt Restaurant Group, including Seito Sushi, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria and The Monroe. The Chins are staunch supporters of local chef talent and front-of-house rockstars, and they're steady builders of Orlando's fine dining scene.

Best Altamonte Springs Restaurant

1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com

2nd: Seasons 52, seasons52.com

3rd: Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, tibbys.com

Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant

1st: Domu, domufl.com

2nd: Winter Park Biscuit Co., winterparkbiscuitco.com

3rd: Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, seitosushibp.com

Best Bakery

1st: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
Not content to simply present an array of sweet treats to be boxed up and whisked away to a workplace breakroom, The Glass Knife elevates the confectionary experience to an encounter with delicate and delectable art.

2nd: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com

3rd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com

Best Barbecue Restaurant

1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com

2nd: Pig Floyd's, pigfloyds.com

3rd: Yellow Dog Eats, yellowdogeats.com

Best Birria

1st: Agave Azul, agaveazulcocinamex.com

2nd: Hunger Street Tacos, hungerstreettacos.com

3rd: Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, donjuliomexicankitchen.com

Best Boba Tea

1st: Royaltea Orlando, royalteaus.com

2nd: Quickly Boba, quicklybobasnowtogo.com

3rd: Chewy Boba Co., chewyboba.com

Best Breakfast

1st: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com

2nd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com

3rd: First Watch, firstwatch.com

Best Brunch

1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com

2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com

Best Burger

1st: The Tap Room at Dubsdread, taproomatdubsdread.com

2nd: Teak Neighborhood Grill, teakorlando.com

3rd: The Hangry Bison, thehangrybison.com

