Best of Orlando® 2022: Food and Dining

Local Legends: Jason and Sue Chin

This (super)power couple must have the ability to freeze time, because somehow they split their energies among all the entities in their Good Salt Restaurant Group, including Seito Sushi, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria and The Monroe. The Chins are staunch supporters of local chef talent and front-of-house rockstars, and they're steady builders of Orlando's fine dining scene.