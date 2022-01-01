1st: "Monsters in the Morning," realradio.iheart.com

The longtime talk-radio stalwarts anchoring the lineup of local radio station Real Radio 104.1-FM may have come to fame during the shock-jock boom of the 1990s, but they've maintained and evolved while legions of their peers have fallen by the wayside as spent forces. Head monster Russ Rollins, aided and abetted by Angel Rivera, Carlos Navarro, Ryan Holmes, Angelique, D-Strong and even a returning Savannah Boan, are funny and engaging and downright weird during hours when most of us are still bleary-eyed and nonverbal.

2nd: "Johnny's House," xl1067.iheart.com

3rd: "The Jim Colbert Show," realradio.iheart.com