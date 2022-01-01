ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Local Activist Group

1st: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org
This year, when the elected officials running our state (into the ground) are using our taxes to fund hate and division against LGBTQ+ youth, Orlando Weekly readers have named Zebra Coalition our best local activist group. Zebra Coalition is a network of organizations providing compassionate and confidential services to LGBTQ+ young people facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, and physical, sexual and drug abuse with individualized programs to guide them to recovery and stability. The Zebra team does amazing work — so amazing that Gov. Ron DeSantis two times vindictively vetoed their funding from the proposed state budget. That Zebra Coalition has been named Best Local Activist Group is a testament to their work, and to Orlando's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

2nd: The Center, thecenterorlando.org

3rd: League of Women Voters, lwv.org

Previous Winners

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us