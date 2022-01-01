1st: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org

This year, when the elected officials running our state (into the ground) are using our taxes to fund hate and division against LGBTQ+ youth, Orlando Weekly readers have named Zebra Coalition our best local activist group. Zebra Coalition is a network of organizations providing compassionate and confidential services to LGBTQ+ young people facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, and physical, sexual and drug abuse with individualized programs to guide them to recovery and stability. The Zebra team does amazing work — so amazing that Gov. Ron DeSantis two times vindictively vetoed their funding from the proposed state budget. That Zebra Coalition has been named Best Local Activist Group is a testament to their work, and to Orlando's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

2nd: The Center, thecenterorlando.org

3rd: League of Women Voters, lwv.org