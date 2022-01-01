1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com

Eskamani is a no-nonsense public servant who works for constituents and non-constituents alike on real-time, actual solutions to issues facing the citizens of Orlando, Orange County and Florida at large. She may be elected to represent District 47, but anyone who turned to her office for help with Florida's sickeningly broken unemployment system in the scary months of the shutdown can tell you that her assistance reaches beyond boundaries. Her tireless work ethic and fierce understanding of policy sometimes outpaces her colleagues in Tallahassee, and often propels her onto the national stage. She IS the future of Florida politics.

2nd: Mayor Jerry L. Demings, ocfl.net

3rd: Mayor Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov