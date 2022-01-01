1st: "A Mediocre Time With Tom & Dan," tomanddan.com

This understated podcast nails the eternally popular yet difficult-to-pull-off format of "a coupla guys sittin' around shooting the shit." It's basically "two dudes that decided to go out and do something on their own and were successful," Tom Vann once said; he and Daniel Dennis have been engaging audiences since 2009 — and they've managed to build a rabidly loyal fanbase. (By the way: Our sincere thanks to Tom, Dan and their fanatical fans for refraining from filling in "A Mediocre Time With Tom & Dan" in Every. Single. Category. Of the Readers Poll this year.)

2nd: "Bungalower and the Bus," soundcloud.com/bungalower

3rd: "The Sixth Man Show," thesixthmanshow.com