ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Local Podcast

1st: "A Mediocre Time With Tom & Dan," tomanddan.com
This understated podcast nails the eternally popular yet difficult-to-pull-off format of "a coupla guys sittin' around shooting the shit." It's basically "two dudes that decided to go out and do something on their own and were successful," Tom Vann once said; he and Daniel Dennis have been engaging audiences since 2009 — and they've managed to build a rabidly loyal fanbase. (By the way: Our sincere thanks to Tom, Dan and their fanatical fans for refraining from filling in "A Mediocre Time With Tom & Dan" in Every. Single. Category. Of the Readers Poll this year.)

2nd: "Bungalower and the Bus," soundcloud.com/bungalower

3rd: "The Sixth Man Show," thesixthmanshow.com

Previous Winners

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us