ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Soul Act

Best Soul Act

1st: Eugene Snowden, eugenesnowden.com
Though this indomitable Orlando institution just turned 60, he'll always be a young soul rebel to Orlando Weekly's readers. Whether it's playing solo, fronting Afrobeat outlet Drums of Umoja or the seminal punk-blues orchestra the Legendary JCs, doing splits onstage with a hat cocked jauntily over one eye or weaving yarns during his 10 Pints of Truth shows, there's no one who does it quite like Eugene Snowden — and definitely no one with the same sense of snazzy style and sweaty commitment. Possibly the hardest-working man in (Orlando) show business. Here's to many more.

2nd: The Sh-Booms, theshbooms.com

3rd: Shine & the Shakers, facebook.com/shineandtheshakers

Previous Winners

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us