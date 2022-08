1st: Luscious Lisa, lusciouslisa.bandcamp.com

Ooh, y'all so nasty. But if you like it dirty like that, well, we're down, too. No wonder then that you all voted for these irreverent party-rap locals. While Big Freedia's all about dat ass, Luscious Lisa and crew worship all the sexy parts in graphic, porn-tastic detail. You up?

2nd: E-Turn, e-turnmusic.com

3rd: Swamburger, swamburger.bandcamp.com