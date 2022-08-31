ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

1st: Bacon Grease, bacongrease.bandcamp.com
We've long been singing the praises of Orlando outsider music stalwart Andrea Knight (Bacon Grease). Recently, no less than NPR Music and the BBC echoed our inky hosannahs. And now Orlando Weekly's readers have joined the chorus. Besides being a champion of local creativity going back many years, Knight's ever-evolving and stellar body of work as Bacon Grease is a delightful web of improvised electronic squiggles that are sure to make every part of your body dance to a slightly different beat. An essential listening experience.

2nd: GOJII, gojii.bandcamp.com

3rd: Nigel John/Kurt Rambus, kurtrambus.bandcamp.com

