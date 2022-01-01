1st: Montgomery Drive, montgomerydrive.com

Under the leadership and enthusiasm of Marshal Rones, Montgomery Drive is among the busiest indie promoters in the city. Besides being one of the most pleasant and accommodating promoters to work with, Rones also fills a critical function in the local music scene as an approachable impresario willing to give young, unknown artists both a chance and a stage.

2nd: Jessica Pawli, facebook.com/jessicapawli

3rd: The Modern Music Movement, instagram.com/the_modern_music_movement