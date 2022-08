1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org

Few places are as authentically and notably Orlando as Will's Pub. In the 27 years since it first opened, this church of rock & roll has kept it 100 percent real. Its stage has hosted an incredibly long, impeccably legit list of music acts, both touring and local. Forget Disney. Will's Pub is what the world at large should know of us.

2nd: Tuffy's Music Box, tuffyscider.com

3rd: House of Blues, houseofblues.com/orlando