Orlando’s best live music happening Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

Lydia Lunch, Tegan and Sara, Kim Petras, NOFX and more

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 5:31 pm

click to enlarge Orlando’s best live music happening Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
Photo via Tegan and Sara/Facebook
Autumn is here, which means Orlando's concert schedule is ramping up. Locals can dive into shows featuring names like Lydia Lunch, Tegan and Sara, NOFX, Kim Petras, Death Grips and more this week.

For a full list of concerts coming to town this season and top Orlando Weekly staff picks, we've got you covered. Don't see your event? List it yourself to get added to our calendar.

Wednesday, Sept. 27
  • Count Me In/Sad Academy (Uncle Lou's)
  • JazzPro Series Presents: Jeff Rupert Quartet (Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Winter Park)
  • TV Girl (House of Blues, Lake Buena Vista)
  • The Hails/Cannibal Kids (Will's Pub, Orlando)
  • Invent Animate/Void of Vision/Thrown/Aviana (Conduit, Winter Park)
  • tobi lou, group therapy (The Beacham, Orlando)
Thursday, Sept. 28
  • Lydia Lunch (Conduit, Orlando)
  • All Time Low/Gym Class Heroes/Grayscale/Lauran Hibberd (Hard Rock Live, Orlando)
  • Death Grips (The Vanguard, Orlando)
Friday, Sept. 29
  • Boyz II Men (America Gardens Theatre, Lake Buena Vista)
  • Shyster/The New Lows/Sunday Morning Revival (Will's Pub, Orlando)
  • Dial Drive/The Longest Hall/The Problemaddicts/Dearly Beloved (West End Trading Co., Sanford)
  • Jessica Audiffred/Mashbit/Nimbvs (Conduit, Winter Park)
  • Melvinator/Flagman (Conduit, Winter Park)
  • Mustard Service/JW Francis (The Social, Orlando)
  • Sundown Sessions: Steve Krone (Lil Indies, Orlando)
  • Suzy Park Quartet (Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Winter Park)
Saturday, Sept. 30
  • NOFX/Pennywise/Circle Jerks/Less Than Jake/Sick of It All/Codefendants/Last Gang (Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando)
  • Boyz II Men (America Gardens Theatre, Lake Buena Vista)
  • Figurehead Music & Mayhem: The Hate Bombs 30th Anniversary Show (Will's Pub, Orlando)
  • Carin Leon (Amway Center, Orlando)
  • Flogging Molly/The Bronx (House of Blues, Lake Buena Vista)
  • King Mika Singh (Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando)
Sunday, Oct. 1
  • Kim Petras (Addition Financial Arena, Orlando)
  • Arcángel (Amway Center, Orlando)
  • Boyz II Men (America Gardens Theatre, Lake Buena Vista)
  • Ty Dolla $ign/Symba/Leon Thomas (The Vanguard, Orlando)
  • Diego el Cigala (Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando)
  • The Heavy Pets/Ajev (Will's Pub)
  • Kany Garcia (House of Blues, Lake Buena Vista)
  • Vivacity! (Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Winter Park)
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
