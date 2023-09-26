Noise-rap trio Death Grips to play rare Florida live set at Orlando's Vanguard this week

Hope you got your ticket

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023

click to enlarge Death Grips play Orlando Thursday - Death Grips image courtesy of the artists
Death Grips image courtesy of the artists
Death Grips play Orlando Thursday
Sacramento’s Death Grips are an all-around freak wonder. A combination of provocative intelligence, flagrant nonconformity and sometimes impenetrable artistry, while admirable, doesn’t seem like it would maximize your odds for success in the music industry machine. Yet, somehow, they’ve managed to not just operate on those terms but parlay it into a level of cred, influence and success that few today can match.

Their groundbreaking noise rap and guerrilla art tactics have made them one of the most original and upending forces in modern music. And they are totally fucking sick live. This year marks Death Grips’ first tour in four years, so expect the insanity both on stage and on the floor to be at absolute fever pitch.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, The Vanguard, SOLD OUT.

