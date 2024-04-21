K-pop star Bang Yongguk plays solo show at Orlando's Plaza Live, to the delight of longtime devotees

click to enlarge Photo by Maisie Haney Bang Yongguk at Plaza Live

Orlando, we did Bang Yongguk dirty. How was this show () not a packed-to-the-rafters sellout?That being said, I can’t complain when I remember those familiar butterflies that came back like I was 14 again, ready to see my bias (note: That's K-pop slang to signify your absolute favorite) in my city after all this time.For you see, Bang Yongguk, from 2012 to 2016, was the leader of South Korean K-pop maestros BAP (as in, they are "Best Absolute Perfect"). BAP were well-known for having sensitive tough-guy concepts: choreography often including punching the air and doing push-ups, members were clad in spiky leather jackets and Misfits T-shirts, all of it was belied by heart-wrenching vocal solos. Punk attitude with dramatic execution.Yongguk appeared ascetic and quiet during these years.Seeing Yongguk on stage in 2024, I felt proud to be a longtime fan; his stoicism never went away, but his shoulders seemed more relaxed, and he smiled between each song to remind us he was happy to be there. (Is this his David Sylvian post-Japan era?)“This is my first time in Orlando, and I love you guys,” he said.Everything he uttered was met with uproarious barks from the crowd, woofs abounded — meant likely to remind Yongguk that the fans would uplift him no matter what.He is one of those stars with an intriguingly wholesome connection with his fans, saying he wants to do everything he can to encourage them to follow their dreams.He performed songs from all three of his solo albums released after BAP's breakup. (Though he has assured fans BAP will be together forever and always.)He even worked in a deep-cut song from 2011 he recorded with fellow idol Yang Yoseob from the band B2ST: a power ballad with emotive rapping called “I Remember.”The acclaimed cult track had the crowd beyond hyped, and the somewhat less-than-full hall was redeemed as a spacious dance floor we had to jam and break.