Since we wrote about Kim Petras last week for our Fall Concert Guide issue, she’s made a portion of our preview obsolete by surprise-dropping her newest albumthe same week.The boundary-busting, Grammy-winning transgender pop star released the album as a tuneful herald to the tour she just kicked off. The fabled “lost album” that isbelies a Francophone dance-influence, over which Petras really lets loose, particularly on the standout strut of “Treat Me Like a Ho.”Petras volleyed a message our way to pass on to you, the reader: “I’m so excited to come back to Orlando! I haven’t performed there in a while, so it’s going to be so good to see all the fans there again,” she promised. “This is going to be the biggest and most ambitious tour I have ever done, and there’s so much music I have yet to perform live from my debut album,, so I can’t wait to bring the tour to the Addition Financial Arena. It’s going to be really special!”