Kim Petras comes to Additional Financial Arena as part of 'Feed the Beast' national tour

"It’s going to be really special!” promises Petras

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 1:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kim Petras plays Orlando Sunday - Photo by Luke Gilford
Photo by Luke Gilford
Kim Petras plays Orlando Sunday
Since we wrote about Kim Petras last week for our Fall Concert Guide issue, she’s made a portion of our preview obsolete by surprise-dropping her newest album Problematique the same week.

The boundary-busting, Grammy-winning transgender pop star released the album as a tuneful herald to the tour she just kicked off. The fabled “lost album” that is Problematique belies a Francophone dance-influence, over which Petras really lets loose, particularly on the standout strut of “Treat Me Like a Ho.”

Petras volleyed a message our way to pass on to you, the reader: “I’m so excited to come back to Orlando! I haven’t performed there in a while, so it’s going to be so good to see all the fans there again,” she promised. “This is going to be the biggest and most ambitious tour I have ever done, and there’s so much music I have yet to perform live from my debut album, Feed the Beast, so I can’t wait to bring the tour to the Addition Financial Arena. It’s going to be really special!”

7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $46-$66.

Event Details
Kim Petras

Kim Petras

Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

$46-$66
Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

8 events 72 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Shyster, The Hate Bombs headline history-rich Figurehead events at Will's Pub this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

The Hate Bombs reunite. Here's a "vintage" 2000 photo.

Noise-rap trio Death Grips to play rare Florida live set at Orlando's Vanguard this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Death Grips play Orlando Thursday

Framework Coffee gets seriously dreamy with upcoming Pynkie, Tidepools, Still Pictures show

By Bao Le-Huu

Framework Coffee gets seriously dreamy with upcoming Pynkie, Tidepools, Still Pictures show

Fall Concert Guide: A metric ton of recommended Orlando gigs between now and Thanksgiving

By Kristin Howard, Jessica Bryce Young and Matthew Moyer

Ty Dolla $ign plays Vanguard on Oct. 1

Also in Music

Orlando rapper-producer Okito releases sequel to 2020 album ‘Dystopian Heart’

By Bao Le-Huu

Okito finally returns with the follow-up to 'Dytopian Heart'

Familiar Orlando musical face 3D Boy shows a new pop side with latest album ‘Moments’

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando project 3D Boy releases new album 'Moments'

Chris Farren is learning to play with others

By Ida V. Eskamani

Chris Farren

Floridian punk provocateurs Problem Child finally return to an Orlando stage on Saturday with Zig-Zag

By Maisie Haney

We solemnly swear on our journalistic ethics that this is Problem Child's current lineup
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us