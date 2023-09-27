The boundary-busting, Grammy-winning transgender pop star released the album as a tuneful herald to the tour she just kicked off. The fabled “lost album” that is Problematique belies a Francophone dance-influence, over which Petras really lets loose, particularly on the standout strut of “Treat Me Like a Ho.”
Petras volleyed a message our way to pass on to you, the reader: “I’m so excited to come back to Orlando! I haven’t performed there in a while, so it’s going to be so good to see all the fans there again,” she promised. “This is going to be the biggest and most ambitious tour I have ever done, and there’s so much music I have yet to perform live from my debut album, Feed the Beast, so I can’t wait to bring the tour to the Addition Financial Arena. It’s going to be really special!”
7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $46-$66.
