Sister act Tegan and Sara make welcome Orlando return at the Hard Rock Live

Twin-sister act are touring behind new album 'Crybaby'

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 1:48 am

Tegan and Sara return to Orlando next week
Photo courtesy Tegan and Sara/Facebook
Tegan and Sara return to Orlando next week
Following the release of their latest album, Crybaby, Tegan and Sara are sharing some new songs with Orlando. The duo will take the stage of the Hard Rock Live with support from Carlie Hanson.

Tegan and Sara are unlike your typical music duo — the two are twin sisters who have been playing together for over 17 years. Best known for the single “Everything Is Awesome!!!,” from the LEGO Movie and their 2013 hit “Closer,” Tegan and Sara continuously reinvent their sound, as seen on Crybaby and in new single “Girls Talk.”

8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $36-$56.

