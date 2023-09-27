Sister act Tegan and Sara make welcome Orlando return at the Hard Rock Live

Photo courtesy Tegan and Sara/Facebook Tegan and Sara return to Orlando next week

Location Details Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483

Following the release of their latest album,Tegan and Sara are sharing some new songs with Orlando. The duo will take the stage of the Hard Rock Live with support from Carlie Hanson.Tegan and Sara are unlike your typical music duo — the two are twin sisters who have been playing together for over 17 years. Best known for the single “Everything Is Awesome!!!,” from theand their 2013 hit “Closer,” Tegan and Sara continuously reinvent their sound, as seen onand in new single “Girls Talk.”