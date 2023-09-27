Sister act Tegan and Sara make welcome Orlando return at the Hard Rock Live

Tegan and Sara are unlike your typical music duo — the two are twin sisters who have been playing together for over 17 years. Best known for the single “Everything Is Awesome!!!,” from the LEGO Movie and their 2013 hit “Closer,” Tegan and Sara continuously reinvent their sound, as seen on Crybaby and in new single “Girls Talk.”
8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $36-$56.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed