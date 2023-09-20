Fall Concert Guide: A metric ton of recommended Orlando gigs between now and Thanksgiving

Orlando's concert calendar for Autumn 2023 is incredibly packed. In addition to our Top 22 Picks, we've listed out for you here a legion of upcoming shows. Tickets are already on sale for all of these, so get out that credit card and start scheduling.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, Lauran Hibberd 6:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $46-$52; 407-351-5483.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Anavitória 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $35-$60; 407-934-2583.

Jessica Audiffred, Mashbit, Nimbvs 10 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$50; 407-673-2712.

Shyster, The New Lows, Sunday Morning Revival 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7; 407-547-9151.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Carin Leon 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45.50-$295.50; 800-745-3000.

Flogging Molly, The Bronx 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $39.50-$130; 407-934-2583.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Arcángel 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Diego el Cigala 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $52-$212; 844-513-2014.

Kany Garcia 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $50-$85; 407-934-2583.

Terror Reid 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, Leon Thomas 8 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $36.50-$259; 570-592-0034.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Tegan and Sarah/Facebook Tegan and Sara return to Orlando to play Hard Rock Live Tuesday, Oct. 3

MONDAY, OCT. 2

half alive 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, $32.50-$65; 407-934-2583.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

The Aces, Lala Lala 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, $25-$61; 407-934-2583.

Tegan and Sara, Carlie Hanson 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $36-$56; 407-351-5483.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, DJ Rock 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$195; 800-745-3000.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

Atif Aslam 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $49-$299; 407-823-6006.

Band of Horses, Bella White 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $30-$75; 407-934-2583.

Blue October 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50; 844-513-2014.

RiFF RAFF 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30-$75.

Roni Size, AK1200, Circle K, MC Collaborator 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $25.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Ashnikko 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $30-$85; 407-934-2583.

Morrissey 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$299; 844-513-2014.

Nestor Torres 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.





click to enlarge Photo courtesy Ashnikko/Facebook Ashnikko plays the House of Blues on Oct. 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

Macula Dog, Ch. 83, Haize, Malverde 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Manuel Turizo 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $71-$201; 407-351-5483.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $17.

Switchfoot 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $39.50-$95; 407-934-2583.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

Peelander-Z, Dog Party 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $16-$20.

Yes 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$250.02; 407-358-6603.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

Benise 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $44-$122; 407-358-6603.

Warren Zeiders, A Thousand Horses 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $29.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Carl Cox, Marino Canal 9 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $40-$120; 570-592-0034.

Grupo Frontera 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $54.50-$134.50; 844-513-2014.

Jonas Brothers 6:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.95-$225.45; 800-745-3000.

Soja, Hirie, Mihali 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $28-$75; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

CloZee, Daily Bread, Canvas, Floret Loret 8 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247.

Jawny, Andy Diaz 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $22; 407-704-6261.

Marisa Monte 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$125; 844-513-2014.

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

Motionless in White, Knocked Loose, After the Burial, Alpha Wolf 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $49.50-$65; 407-351-5483.

Nick Carter, Maddie Poppe 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$125; 844-513-2014.

MONDAY, OCT. 16

Jonas Brothers 6:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.95-$225.45; 800-745-3000.

Scary Pockets, Dylan Ryan Harris 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

Café Tacvba 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $65-$99.50; 407-934-2583.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

The Church 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Guaya Guaya 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Morten 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$45; 570-592-0034.

Pedro Capo 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $45-$90; 407-934-2583.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

Common Kings, Jakobs Castle 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $25-$70; 407-934-2583.

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Dia Nacional de la Zalsa 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $46-$226; 800-745-3000.

MSSV 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

MONDAY, OCT. 23

Foreign Dissent 8 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Andrés Calamaro 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $59-$115; 407-934-2583.

Eddie Zuko 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$70.

UCF Homecoming Concert Knight: Rico Nasty 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd; $25; 407-823-6006.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Dragonforce, Amaranthe, Edge of Paradise, Nanowar of Steel 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Barns Courtney 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Electric Frankenstein, The Ludes, Tommy Frenzy 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Free Throw / Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Charmer, Saturdays at Your Place 6:30 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $25-$30; 407-717-5312.

Maná 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$295; 800-745-3000.

Polaris, Currents, Varials, Paledusk 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $25-$70; 407-934-2583.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Carlos Vives Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 7pm; 800-745-3000.

Eve 6, Suzie True 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$25; 407-704-6261.

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Celtic Thunder 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40-$89.50; 407-358-6603.

Gwar, Negative Approach 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.





click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman GWAR plays The Beacham on Oct. 30

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.50-$204.50; 407-358-6603.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

George Thorogood And The Destroyers 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $50.50-$90.50; 407-351-5483.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Roosevelt Collier, Electric Kif 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Armor for Sleep, The Early November, The Spill Canvas 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$100; 407-648-8363.

The Blues Is Alright Tour 8 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $59-$175; 407-823-6006.

Ednita Nazario 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $75-$175; 844-513-2014.

Kenny Hoopla, Raised by Wolves, Groupthink 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $24.50; 407-704-6261.

Larry Fleet 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $27.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Little Miss Nasty, Sizzy Rocket 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-673-2712.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Conner Smith, John Morgan 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $19.50-$60; 407-934-2583.

Lukas Nelson + POTR 6 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $29.50-$100.

Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, Jason Boland and the Stragglers 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $59.50-$89.50; 407-295-3247.

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

Carlos Rivera 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $50-$150; 407-351-5483.

The Interrupters, The Slackers, Big D and the Kids Table, Radkey 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $30-$80; 407-934-2583.

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

Protest the Hero, Moon Tooth, Callous Daoboys 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

Addison Grace, Madilyn Mei, Housewife 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.





click to enlarge Courtesy photo Marc Ribot plays the Dr. Phillips Center on Nov. 9

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Pop Evil 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $27.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Marc Ribot 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$40; 407-358-6603.

Sexyy Red 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $60; 407-648-8363.

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice and Men, Vended 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $34.50-$42.50; 407-351-5483.

Jessie Murph 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$149; 407-648-8363.

Niko Moon, Jordan Harvey 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $20-$65; 407-934-2583.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Streetlight Manifesto, 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $29-$56.50; 407-351-5483.

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

John Waite 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55.50-$75.50; 407-351-5483.

Phoenix 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $47.50-$125; 407-934-2583.

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

Pierce the Veil, Dayseeker, Destroy Boys, L.S. Dunes 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $60.50-$105.50; 407-934-2583.

Romeo Santos 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $59-$499; 800-745-3000.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Bruce Hornsby 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $41.50-$81.50; 407-358-6603.

Pierce the Veil, Dayseeker, Destroy Boys, L.S. Dunes 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $60.50-$105.50; 407-934-2583.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

G Jones, Imanu, Chee, Sayer 7 pm; The Hangar at Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $25-$65; 407-295-3247.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

August Burns Red, Spite, Brand of Sacrifice, Crystal Lake 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs; $35-$90.50; 407-934-2583.

Hannah Berner 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $26-$36; 407-351-5483.

Ice Nine Kills, In This Moment, Avatar, New Years Day 6:15 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $54.50-$60; 407-295-3247.

Ray Fulcher 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $50-$100.