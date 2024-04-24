BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando blues firebrand Eugene Snowden returns to two Orlando stages this weekend

Welcome back, Eugene.

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge Eugene Snowden returns to Orlando stages (twice!) this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman / Orlando Weekly
Photo by Jim Leatherman / Orlando Weekly
Eugene Snowden returns to Orlando stages (twice!) this weekend
Due to a stroke last year, local soul superstar Eugene Snowden has gone from being a ubiquitous scene cornerstone to quiet convalescence.

However, in an uplifting omen for the health of both Snowden and Orlando at large, he’s making back-to-back appearances this weekend. On deck Saturday is a return of Snowden’s freewheeling and up-close late-night throwdown at Lil Indie’s.

Barely a night’s sleep later, he’ll be rejoining his old gang the Legendary JC’s on the Will’s Pub main stage for a Sunday afternoon soul revival. Welcome back, Eugene, and tear that shit up like only you can.

Eugene Snowden & Friends: 11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Lil Indie’s.

The Legendary JC’s: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Eugene Snowden and Friends

Eugene Snowden and Friends

Sat., April 27, 11 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free
Event Details
The Legendary JC’s

The Legendary JC’s

Sun., April 28, 2 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10-$16

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 24, 2024

