Orlando blues firebrand Eugene Snowden returns to two Orlando stages this weekend

However, in an uplifting omen for the health of both Snowden and Orlando at large, he’s making back-to-back appearances this weekend. On deck Saturday is a return of Snowden’s freewheeling and up-close late-night throwdown at Lil Indie’s.
Barely a night’s sleep later, he’ll be rejoining his old gang the Legendary JC’s on the Will’s Pub main stage for a Sunday afternoon soul revival. Welcome back, Eugene, and tear that shit up like only you can.
Eugene Snowden & Friends: 11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Lil Indie’s.
The Legendary JC’s: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, Will’s Pub.
