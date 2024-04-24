Orlando concert calendar, April 25-30: The Verve Pipe, Mariah the Scientist, Jimmie's Chicken Shack, Ukulaliens

Thursday, April 25:
Braveweather, Hungover, Rose Madder, Miramar Drive 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.
Imaginary Colors, Ancient Sun,Lily of the Valley, Hard Left Turn 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.
Jimmie's Chicken Shack, Del Clark Band 6:30 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $15-$20; 386-873-2943.
Joshua Rogers, Derek Dunn, Kate Shults, Jonas Van den Bossche, Jimmy Schaus, Austin Ashe 7 pm; The Dining Room, 2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park; donations requested.
Melissa Aldana 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.
New Eagles 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393.
Stryper 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $26.50-$80; 407-934-2583.
Uriah Heep, Saxon 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.
Friday, April 26:
Brandon Lake, Doe 5:30 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; 407-823-6006.
Brothers Osborne 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $49.50-$89.50; 407-351-5483.
Disco Cowgirl 10 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-839-1847.
Gas FL, Fatal Frames, Stilwater, Fear the Light, Spiritual Chaos 7 pm; The S.P.O.T, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10; 386-956-6841.
Jeff Rupert Quartet with Jason Marsalis 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Mariah the Scientist 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $30-$65; 407-934-2583.
Melissa Aldana 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.
Nuclear Family Fantasy, TV Generation, Worn Out Trend, Being Online 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.
Pariah, Ramtha, Izora, Gnarcoossee 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407-547-9151.
Shampoo Tears, Vestis, Jem 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 929-722-4873.
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, Hollow Front 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
The Verve Pipe 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; 407-246-1419.
Saturday, April 27:
Brightside Music Festival Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face To Face, Save Ferris, more. 1 pm; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $69.99-$249.99; 407-295-3247.
Circuit Church: Birdlady, Hellcat Tendencies, Mitar, Pulzwav, Jahari Medina 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.
Corey Smith 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25-$150.
Dustin Kensrue, The Brevet, Brother Bird 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; $22; 407-246-1419.
Dvořák's Stabat Mater 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.
Eugene Snowden and Friends 11 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Famous Last Words, The Bunny The Bear, The High Ground, Spirit Leaves 6:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-673-2712.
Fanarchy Fest 3: Tightwire, Mikey Erg, Rational Anthem, Vicious Dreams, Petty Thefts, Atomic Treehouse, Double Bubble, The Dreaded Laramie, Virginity 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.
Melissa Aldana 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40.
Ms. Meka Nism, Byran Raymond, X Dirty Fingers, Devin and Gage 7:30 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $8; 407-623-3393.
The Veronicas, Jesse Jo Stark 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$85; 407-934-2583.
Wayne Escoffery and Tal Cohen 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Sunday, April 28:
3rd Annual D.T.O. Jazz Fest Noon; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free-$50; 407-246-2827.
Dvořák's Stabat Mater 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.
The Legendary JC's 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$16.
Seven Seas Food Festival: Ludacris 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.
The Ukulaliens Spring Uke Jam 2 pm; BSide at Ten10, 1110 Virginia Drive; free.
Monday, April 29:
Tombstoner, Intoxicated 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.
Tuesday, April 30:
Orlando Sings Choral Festival: The Road East 7:30 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; 407-849-6080.
Sun Room, Twin Suns 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
Tiger Beat, The Sourdrops, Vestis, Eyelash, Uber Crunch 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.
