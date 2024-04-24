BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

DTO Jazz Fest returns to Orlando with an eclectic array of performers

Catch the downtown groove at Lake Eola Park this weekend.

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 3:21 pm

Scatter The Atoms That Remain are just one of the headliners for this year's DTO Jazz Fest
Photo courtesy Scatter the Atoms/Facebook
Scatter The Atoms That Remain are just one of the headliners for this year's DTO Jazz Fest

It's time to get jazzed for the third annual DTO Jazz Fest at Lake Eola! To mark International Jazz Day, Orlando will feature the beat heard around the world with musicians both local and abroad.

Artists performing at the event include New York City-based duo Scatter the Atoms That Remain with special guest Randy Brecker, Cuban jazz group Yorgis Goiricelaya and his Elegance Project Quintet, Brazilian jazz sextet O Som Do Jazz and the local Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra's Jazz Ensemble.

The performances begin at 2 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. General admission to the event is free, but VIP upgrades start at $50 with non-alcoholic beverages, hors d'oeuvre, event re-entry during the show and one seat cushion per person included. The event is outdoors so make sure you bring appropriate countermeasures (like sunscreen).

Noon Sunday, April 28, Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park.

Event Details
3rd Annual D.T.O. Jazz Fest

3rd Annual D.T.O. Jazz Fest

Sun., April 28, 12 p.m.

Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park 195 N. Rosalind Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

free-$50

Location Details

Lake Eola Park

North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown


April 24, 2024

