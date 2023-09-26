Lydia Lunch Retrovirus plays Conduit Thursday as part of trio of Figurehad events

But there are two sides to Lydia Lunch: 1) the woman of letters and 2) the anti-rock & roller. So while her spring appearance spotlit the former, Thursday’s show at Conduit is the harsh red light of the latter.
She’s touring through with her crack commando unit, Retrovirus — Weasel Walter (Flying Luttenbachers), Tim Dahl (Child Abuse) and Kevin Shea — and with them, all things become possible. No era of her formidable career, from no-wave to gothic-blues to influential covers, is off limits. Just know that the evening will be a tense one. Lunch doesn’t suffer fools gladly, but then she’s a true devotee of her artistic craft; she gives it all and expects no less from everyone else in the room. However, Lydia Lunch will never let you down.
8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $20.
