Shyster, The Hate Bombs headline history-rich Figurehead events at Will's Pub this weekend

Photo by Jim Leatherman The Hate Bombs reunite. Here's a "vintage" 2000 photo.

Theexhibition at the Orange County Regional History Center over the past year has been a triumph of local culture.One of the greatest reverberations it’s set off is a renewed sense of local music history. And to answer the call, Jim Faherty’s Figurehead promotions machine has been resurrected for some special engagements.In fact, this weekend’s takeover of Will’s Pub will feel eerily like the good old days, with two consecutive nights of classic Figurehead shows. Friday will see reunions of both 1990s melodic punk heroes Shyster and turn-of-the-century rustic rockers Sunday Morning Revival. Rounding out the bill will be The New Lows, a newer group featuring members of those other historical bands.Saturday will see the return of the mighty Hate Bombs — no, not The Tremolords, as they’ve more recently transitioned to, but the OG Hate Bombs! One of the most rousing and revered bands in Orlando music history, these 1990s garage-rock kings still defy time and bring the house down with their high kicks and hijinks whenever they take the stage. Since this momentous reunion will be for their 30th anniversary, shit’s gonna get extra crazy and someone will probably hurt themselves onstage.Go see this rare weekend of Orlando music history brought back to life on stage.