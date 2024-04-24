Brightside Music Festival brings heavyweights like Sublime and 311 to Orlando Amphitheater

Fresh off a triumphant Earthday Birthday, WJRR 101.1-FM debuts their Brightside Music Festival this Saturday. Brightside comes to the Orlando Amphitheater with a star-studded lineup: Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more.
Reenergized headliners Sublime perform with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson joined by Jakob Nowell, son of original lead singer Bradley Nowell.
Aside from the rockin' music, the event will also have craft beer tasting, food trucks and a vendor village. All ages are welcome.
1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Orlando Amphitheater.
