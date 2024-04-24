BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Brightside Music Festival brings heavyweights like Sublime and 311 to Orlando Amphitheater

Jakob Nowell, son of Bradley Nowell, fronts a resurgent Sublime this Saturday.

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 3:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest this weekend - Photo courtesy Jakob Nowell/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jakob Nowell/Facebook
Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest this weekend

Fresh off a triumphant Earthday Birthday, WJRR 101.1-FM debuts their Brightside Music Festival this Saturday. Brightside comes to the Orlando Amphitheater with a star-studded lineup: Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more.

Reenergized headliners Sublime perform with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson joined by Jakob Nowell, son of original lead singer Bradley Nowell.

Aside from the rockin' music, the event will also have craft beer tasting, food trucks and a vendor village. All ages are welcome.

1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Orlando Amphitheater.

Event Details
Brightside Music Festival

Brightside Music Festival

Sat., April 27

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

$69.99-$249.99

Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Postal Service's Jimmy Tamborello reflects on the victory lap that is his band's anniversary tour with Death Cab for Cutie

By Gabby Macogay

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring anniversary tour to Orlando this week

Melissa Aldana brings her colorful and beautiful music to Orlando with Judson's Live run

By Kyle Eagle

Melissa Aldana

Experimental music and film collide at Winter Park's Dining Room this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Derek Dunn (pictured here at The Dining Room) returns there this week

Central Floridian swamp-rockers C.B. Carlyle + the Desert Angels release new mini-album 'The Howling'

By Bao Le-Huu

C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels release 'The Howling'

Orlando folk ensemble Vestis release spectral new album 'Vestis II'

By Bao Le-Huu

Vestis release new album 'Vestis II'

Postal Service's Jimmy Tamborello reflects on the victory lap that is his band's anniversary tour with Death Cab for Cutie

By Gabby Macogay

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring anniversary tour to Orlando this week

K-pop star Bang Yongguk plays solo show at Orlando's Plaza Live, to the delight of longtime devotees

By Maisie Haney

Bang Yongguk at Plaza Live

Ten10 Brewing to unveil beer collab with ska group The Toasters just in time for Record Store Day

By Matthew Moyer

Ten10 Brewing releases a new beer developed in collaboration with The Toasters this weekend
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us