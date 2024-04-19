BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Ten10 Brewing to unveil beer collab with ska group The Toasters just in time for Record Store Day

'Pick it up' on Saturday.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 5:49 pm

Ten10 Brewing releases a new beer developed in collaboration with The Toasters this weekend - Photo courtesy Ten10 Brewing/Facebook
Ten10 Brewing in Ivanhoe Village is getting into the Record Store Day spirit on Saturday, debuting an exclusive new beer devised in collaboration with iconic American ska band the Toasters.

This Saturday, April 20, Ten10 hosts a vinyl sale from noon to 6 p.m., and during that event they're debuting a new Toasters Session IPA — complete with themed can label art — raffling four-packs of the beer, and of course selling it too. You can also grab Toasters merch.

Toasters Session IPA was dreamed up collaboratively between the brewery and singer-guitarist Robert "Bucket" Hingley of the NYC third-wave ska greats. The beer commemorates the band's 43rd anniversary tour.

Attendees at the Toasters show at Will's a few days ago got a sneak sip of the IPA, but from here on out it will only be sold at Ten10 . So you'd best skank on over with due haste.

Location Details

Ten10 Brewing

1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

407-930-8993

ten10brewing.com


Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

