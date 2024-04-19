Ten10 Brewing to unveil beer collab with ska group The Toasters just in time for Record Store Day

This Saturday, April 20, Ten10 hosts a vinyl sale from noon to 6 p.m., and during that event they're debuting a new Toasters Session IPA — complete with themed can label art — raffling four-packs of the beer, and of course selling it too. You can also grab Toasters merch.
Toasters Session IPA was dreamed up collaboratively between the brewery and singer-guitarist Robert "Bucket" Hingley of the NYC third-wave ska greats. The beer commemorates the band's 43rd anniversary tour.
Attendees at the Toasters show at Will's a few days ago got a sneak sip of the IPA, but from here on out it will only be sold at Ten10 . So you'd best skank on over with due haste.
