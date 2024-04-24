BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando folk ensemble Vestis release spectral new album 'Vestis II'

'Explores folk music’s experimental fringe with slowcore’s glacial emotion.'

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 2:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Vestis release new album 'Vestis II' - Photo by Margaret Smartt
Photo by Margaret Smartt
Vestis release new album 'Vestis II'
Michael Felice first made serious noise several years ago as the leader of Fond, one of the most visceral and intense bands to emerge from Orlando in a long time. Their recordings, though limited, were heaving with dark thrill and imminent greatness. On stage, their cred only deepened with stunningly heavy performances that roared like the noise-rock progeny of Swans.

But Fond’s inferno was burning Felice out. “I’ve always had the idea that all music returns to a preoccupation with the presence or absence of love,” he says. “After having committed myself to a brutal expression of the absence of love with Fond for several years, I was left very drained.”

To balance, Felice started Vestis in 2022 as not just a solo vehicle but a personal antidote to Fond’s all-consuming fire. By the time Fond disbanded late that year (a thing I’m still not over yet), he had turned Vestis into a full band, debuting as a group at Timucua opening for none other than longtime Swans guitarist Norman Westberg.

It’s now bloomed into a quintet that includes Margaret Smartt (keyboards, vocals), Nate Roma (electric guitar, backup vocals), Josh Barbaccia (bass) and Christian Viguie (drums, percussion, backup vocals). Their new mini-album, Vestis II, is also their most extensive outing to date.

An intentional detour from the burning rock abyss of Fond, Vestis’ sound explores folk music’s experimental fringe with slowcore’s glacial emotion. Their latest work even runs directly contrary to Fond emotionally as a tribute to love songs. But don’t go getting any Hallmark Channel ideas about this record.


There’s deep beauty here, just not the warm, fuzzy kind. Underneath the spacious serenity, there’s palpable drama in the marrow of Vestis’ songs. It’s an introspection that’s often pregnant with heavy air and latent tension. In fact, this six-song collection has a pulse that can go from pastoral tranquility to droning rustic incantations that could double as suicide soundtracks. Even at the opposite sonic pole, Vestis prove that quietude can itself be intense.

A work of arresting focus, Vestis II solidifies this band as one of today’s most intriguing young Orlando acts. It now streams everywhere, is atop TLU’s Spotify playlist and is available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download..

Even better, see Vestis live this weekend at Modern Music Movement’s next showcase, which is doubly notable as the live debut of new Orlando dream-pop act Shampoo Tears

8 p.m. Friday, April 26, The Falcon.
Event Details
Shampoo Tears, Vestis, Jem

Shampoo Tears, Vestis, Jem

Fri., April 26, 8 p.m.

The Falcon 819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

Location Details

The Falcon

819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

407-423-3060



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Postal Service's Jimmy Tamborello reflects on the victory lap that is his band's anniversary tour with Death Cab for Cutie

By Gabby Macogay

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring anniversary tour to Orlando this week

Melissa Aldana brings her colorful and beautiful music to Orlando with Judson's Live run

By Kyle Eagle

Melissa Aldana

Central Floridian swamp-rockers C.B. Carlyle + the Desert Angels release new mini-album 'The Howling'

By Bao Le-Huu

C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels release 'The Howling'

Ten10 Brewing to unveil beer collab with ska group The Toasters just in time for Record Store Day

By Matthew Moyer

Ten10 Brewing releases a new beer developed in collaboration with The Toasters this weekend

Experimental music and film collide at Winter Park's Dining Room this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Derek Dunn (pictured here at The Dining Room) returns there this week

Melissa Aldana brings her colorful and beautiful music to Orlando with Judson's Live run

By Kyle Eagle

Melissa Aldana

Postal Service's Jimmy Tamborello reflects on the victory lap that is his band's anniversary tour with Death Cab for Cutie

By Gabby Macogay

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring anniversary tour to Orlando this week

Freestyle music stars of the 1980s want to play for you in Kissimmee

By Matthew Moyer

Freestyle Legends reunion happens at Kissimmee arena this weekend
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us