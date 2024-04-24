Orlando folk ensemble Vestis release spectral new album 'Vestis II'

click to enlarge Photo by Margaret Smartt Vestis release new album 'Vestis II'

Location Details The Falcon 819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park 407-423-3060

Michael Felice first made serious noise several years ago as the leader of Fond, one of the most visceral and intense bands to emerge from Orlando in a long time. Their recordings, though limited, were heaving with dark thrill and imminent greatness. On stage, their cred only deepened with stunningly heavy performances that roared like the noise-rock progeny of Swans.But Fond’s inferno was burning Felice out. “I’ve always had the idea that all music returns to a preoccupation with the presence or absence of love,” he says. “After having committed myself to a brutal expression of the absence of love with Fond for several years, I was left very drained.”To balance, Felice started Vestis in 2022 as not just a solo vehicle but a personal antidote to Fond’s all-consuming fire. By the time Fond disbanded late that year (a thing I’m still not over yet), he had turned Vestis into a full band, debuting as a group at Timucua opening for none other than longtime Swans guitarist Norman Westberg.It’s now bloomed into a quintet that includes Margaret Smartt (keyboards, vocals), Nate Roma (electric guitar, backup vocals), Josh Barbaccia (bass) and Christian Viguie (drums, percussion, backup vocals). Their new mini-album,, is also their most extensive outing to date.An intentional detour from the burning rock abyss of Fond, Vestis’ sound explores folk music’s experimental fringe with slowcore’s glacial emotion. Their latest work even runs directly contrary to Fond emotionally as a tribute to love songs. But don’t go getting any Hallmark Channel ideas about this record.There’s deep beauty here, just not the warm, fuzzy kind. Underneath the spacious serenity, there’s palpable drama in the marrow of Vestis’ songs. It’s an introspection that’s often pregnant with heavy air and latent tension. In fact, this six-song collection has a pulse that can go from pastoral tranquility to droning rustic incantations that could double as suicide soundtracks. Even at the opposite sonic pole, Vestis prove that quietude can itself be intense.A work of arresting focus,solidifies this band as one of today’s most intriguing young Orlando acts. It now streams everywhere, is atop TLU’s Spotify playlist and is available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download..Even better, see Vestis live this weekend at Modern Music Movement’s next showcase, which is doubly notable as the live debut of new Orlando dream-pop act Shampoo Tears