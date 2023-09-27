NOFX bringing 'Final Tour' mini-fest to Orlando this weekend

All-day affair featuring Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Less Than Jake and more

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 12:29 am

NOFX brings their last tour to Olrando this weekend
NOFX photo via Facebook
NOFX brings their last tour to Olrando this weekend
Orlando punks and pops-of-punks, get ready. Saturday is a day you’ll want on your calendars: Infamous American punk rock band NOFX is bringing “The Final Tour” to the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The band is celebrating its 40th birthday by going out in a blaze of glory, playing 40 songs a day in 40 different cities. The Orlando leg of the tour boasts storied support from Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Codefendants and the Last Gang.

While you’re having a punkin’ good time going (more) deaf, there will also be local craft beer tastings and food vendors and trucks.

Then, on a more localized tip, NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin will do a weekend residency at Conduit. On Friday, Melvin will headline an intimate show under his solo electro-punk guise of Melvinator, and on Saturday he plays DJ after the Orlando Amphitheater show for the official afterparty.

Noon, Saturday, Sept. 30, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $59-$999.

Event Details
NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Codefendants, The Last Gang

NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Codefendants, The Last Gang

Sat., Sept. 30, 12 p.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

$59-$999
Event Details
Melvinator, Flagman

Melvinator, Flagman

Fri., Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15


