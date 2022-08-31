1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org

Orlando Weekly readers gave a hand (paw) to this local pet shelter that is doing the most for dogs and cats that just need a home and some love. Even after a fire devastated their main hub last year, the Pet Alliance soldiered on, moving pets to satellite offices and continuing their relentless mission to find every lost dog and cat the purrrfect furever home.

2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com

3rd: Orange County Animal Services, ocnetpets.com