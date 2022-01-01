ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best Auto Repair Shop

1st: Orlando Import Auto Specialists, orlandoimportspecialist.com
Speaking from personal experience, it was nice to see this small local mechanic get the nod from Orlando Weekly readers. The mechanics at this independent repair shop are fast and conscientious, and really go above and beyond in their service and labor. If you (like us) don't know car jargon, they're not gonna make you feel like a goof. And the results speak for themselves.

2nd (tie): Mike the Mechanic, autorepairwintergarden.com

2nd (tie): Orlando Auto Doctor, orlandoautodoctor.com

3rd: Irish Mike's Total Car Care, irishmikesautomotive.com

