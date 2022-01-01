1st: Planned Parenthood, plannedparenthood.org

Never has Planned Parenthood's central tenet — "care, no matter what" — meant so much to so many. The healthcare provider is often the only one accessible to women and LGBTQ+ people, with various programs to make reproductive care more accessible, as well as accepting those fortunate patients with health insurance. Orlando Weekly readers have named Planned Parenthood Orlando's best OB/GYN, a confirmation of their staff's commitment to serving Central Floridians as we consult with our family, faith and medical professionals (not politicians) about the healthcare decisions best for us. As more Republican-led states pursue extreme abortion bans, Planned Parenthood's doors in Florida remain open, supporting reproductive freedom for Americans across the nation.

2nd: WomenCare of Baldwin Park, brendabarrymd.com

3rd: Anne-Marie Jones, M.D., Women's Care Florida, womenscareobgyn.com