Best Antique Store

1st: Renninger's Flea Market & Antique Center, renningers.net
Much like its sister locations in Pennsylvania's Amish Country, Renninger's Mount Dora location is like an organically powered time machine, where you can turn back the calendar a couple of decades by rummaging through the collective attics of ten thousand grandmas. You can easily get lost for hours any weekend in the vibrant farmers market and permanent flea market, which teems with every dust-encrusted collectible imaginable. But for the full effect, be sure to attend one of their seasonal sales events — especially the semiannual Extravaganzas, which attract hundreds of antique vendors from across the country, covering acres of rolling hills with their brimming booths. Bring walking shoes and a sturdy wagon for carrying purchases, because antiquing at Renninger's ain't for the fainthearted.

2nd: Adjectives Market, adjstyle.com

3rd: The Lovely Boutique Market, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

