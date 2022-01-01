1st: Drift Piercing Studios, driftpiercing.com

Piercing has come a long way. Where '70s punks simply jabbed a safety pin through a body part or '80s teens took their chances at sleepovers with a needle, a cork and an ice cube, now there are places like Drift to serve up your jewelry holes in a safe, hygienic and relatively painless manner. Whether you're looking for that first earlobe pierce or you're stepping it up with a daith, helix, tragus or conch piercing, Drift has it handled.

2nd: Habitual Ink Casselberry, facebook.com/habitualink

3rd: Dungeon Tattoos & Body Piercing, facebook.com/dungeontattoosandbody piercingstudioorlando