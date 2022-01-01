ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Medical Marijuana Clinic or Physician

1st: Fluent/CannaMD Florida, getfluent.com
If you're going to enjoy Florida's finest cannabis, you're going to need to visit the doctor first. According to Orlando Weekly readers, the best place to start is CannaMD Florida. Once you've found a pot doc, they can help you select the Fluent products that suit your needs.

2nd (tie): Green Relief, agreenrelief.com

2nd (tie): Miracle Leaf Medical Marijuana Doctor, miracleleaffl.com

3rd: Nostalgia Family Medicine, Brandon Fletcher, M.D., nostalgiamed.com

