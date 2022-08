1st: Pizza Bruno, pizzabrunofl.com

Once Bruno went brick-and-mortar to sling his pies, he singlehandedly upped Orlando's pizza IQ. To this day, Orlando's biggest champion of true Neapolitan-style pizza is still the gold standard with those gorgeous black-blistered crusts.

2nd: Prato, prato-wp.com

3rd: Pizza Slut, instagram.com/itsthepizzaslut