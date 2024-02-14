Orlando concert calendar, Feb. 14-20: James McMurtry, Keb' Mo', Machine Head, Andrea Bocelli and more

Live music around town this week

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge Keb' Mo' plays Judson's Live Friday and Sunday. - detail of Keb' Mo's "Oklahoma" album
detail of Keb' Mo's "Oklahoma" album
Keb' Mo' plays Judson's Live Friday and Sunday.

Wednesday, Feb. 14:

Blue Bamboo Presents: Greg Diaz and the Art of Imagination Quartet 7:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $35; 407-636-9951.

Creed Fisher 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

Ed "Smoothfingaz" Wilson, Gregory Seel 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Evan Dando, Willy Mason 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Jane Monheit 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $50.

Nando Reis 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $69.

Omari Dillard 7:30 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $58.50-$95; 813-541-9366.

Rebel Hearts Club Ball: Jenny Parrott, The Chotchkies, Elizabeth Ward, Jessica Delacruz 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$25.

Teenage Bottlerocket, Broadway Calls 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

United Groove Trio 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Thursday, Feb. 15:

Blue Bamboo Presents: Terri Binion 7 pm; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Drake Milligan 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Here Come the Mummies, The Sh-Booms 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Memory Well, Sistamatic, Opposition Dolls, Holy Field, Catnap 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $5-$10; 407-623-3393.

Pheromones, Better Place, Accident Attorneys, Parks and Razz, Default Friends, Walking Blue 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Friday, Feb. 16:

Broken Hearts Fest: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, the Funeral Portrait, Glimmers, Stoned Mary, Breathless 6:30 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $25-$30; 407-673-2712.

Celtic Angels 7 pm; The Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $29.50 -$39.50; 352-394-4800.

Chris Dryfoos: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Dial Drive, 430 Steps, Billy Doom Is Dead, Petty Thefts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Gilberto Santa Rosa 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $37.99-$227.49; 800-745-3000.

James McMurtry 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Julieta Venegas 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $54.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.

Keb' Mo' 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $92.50.

Solomon Jaye 7 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-625-5904.

Widows, Yaupon Holly, Hevanx 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Saturday, Feb. 17:

Britton René Collins Noon; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20; 407-625-5904.

Widows, Henry Cron, Hellcat Tendencies, Ethereal Echoes, 200Recordsaday, Bacon Grease, Audromeda 9 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $7.

Eric Hutchinson 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40-$50.

Jay Rauchwarg: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Kaivon, Drezo 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$54.99; 570-592-0034.

Los Ángeles Azules 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.99-$159.99; 844-513-2014.

Moravec and Campbell: Sanctuary Road 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Olati: Italo Lovers Nite 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $5.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tand 5:30 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $29.50-$104.50.

Post Sex Nachos 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Roosevelt Collier 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.

Serotonyn, Onda Nova, Nailwound, Caliber, Voudu Grave 7 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E Colonial Drive; $10.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Gente De Zona 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209.

Smile Empty Soul 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $20; 407-322-7475.

Softcult, Glixen, Flowers for Emily 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$22; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, Rival Schools, Many Eyes 5 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$50; 407-648-8363.

Willie Nelson and Family 7 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; 407-703-1777.

The Wldlfe 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $17; 407-246-1419.

Sunday, Feb. 18:

Andrea Bocelli 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $81-$361; 800-745-3000.

Floyd Nation 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$110; 407-228-1220.

Jesús Adrián Romero 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.99-$169.99; 844-513-2014.

Keb' Mo' 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $92.50.

Moravec and Campbell: Sanctuary Road 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

North Mississippi Allstars 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Grand Funk Railroad 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209.

Stop the Presses, Louser, Chilled Monkey Brains, Control This 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Wired Up, Pena Maxima, Beton Arme, TV Generation 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; 407-270-9104.

Monday, Feb. 19:

Cécile McLorin Salvant 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $55.

Ricky Montgomery 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Testament of Hate, Fallen God, Withpaperwings, Fear the Light 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Tuesday, Feb. 20:

Cécile McLorin Salvant 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $55.

Drum Tao 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$79.50; 407-358-6603.

Patrick Hagerman 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Profanatica, Nunslaughter, Tombs, Pontifex 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.


Kristin Howard

