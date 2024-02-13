Softcult, Glixen, Flowers for Emily to give Orlando a primer on next-gen shoegaze Saturday

Photo courtesy Softcult/Fcebook SoftCult play Orlando this weekend

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712

Calling all shoegazers in the metro: This is one you definitely don’t want to miss. It’s a lineup loaded with young bands under some great influences, and all of them worship at the almighty fuzz altar.Canada’s Softcult are a twin-sister act whose grunge-gaze synthesizes riot-grrrl ethos and some of the best 1990s rock textures into a sound that’s a fresh take on indie nostalgia. With foggy, towering rock that’s simultaneously airy and massive,Arizona’s Glixen are like a dream-spun triple helix of Lush, Hum and My Bloody Valentine. Orlando’s Flowers for Emily also work the duality of beauty and heft with the heavy melodic haze of their songs. If there’s not liberal use of fog machines at this one, I’ll be asking for my money back. Kidding/not kidding.