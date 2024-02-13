Softcult, Glixen, Flowers for Emily to give Orlando a primer on next-gen shoegaze Saturday

Canada’s Softcult are a twin-sister act whose grunge-gaze synthesizes riot-grrrl ethos and some of the best 1990s rock textures into a sound that’s a fresh take on indie nostalgia. With foggy, towering rock that’s simultaneously airy and massive,
Arizona’s Glixen are like a dream-spun triple helix of Lush, Hum and My Bloody Valentine. Orlando’s Flowers for Emily also work the duality of beauty and heft with the heavy melodic haze of their songs. If there’s not liberal use of fog machines at this one, I’ll be asking for my money back. Kidding/not kidding.
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Conduit.
