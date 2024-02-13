Latin pop star Julieta Venegas plays the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday

Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning Mexican musical icon

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 12:02 am

Julieta Venegas plays the Dr. Phil on Friday, Feb. 16
Photo courtesy Julieta Venegas/Facebook
Julieta Venegas plays the Dr. Phil on Friday, Feb. 16
While she’s a mainstream Latin pop star by most measures, with platinum sales and tons of big industry awards, Mexico’s Julieta Venegas has always kept it organic like an old-school artist.

Rather than some basic icon, she sings, writes, produces and plays tons of instruments. While her music maintains Mexican heritage, she’s not bound by traditionalism. Over a career of nearly three decades, she’s proven herself an artist of enviable versatility and integrity.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Dr. Phillips Center.

Event Details
Julieta Venegas

Julieta Venegas

Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$54.50-$99.50
Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
