Latin pop star Julieta Venegas plays the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday

Photo courtesy Julieta Venegas/Facebook Julieta Venegas plays the Dr. Phil on Friday, Feb. 16

While she’s a mainstream Latin pop star by most measures, with platinum sales and tons of big industry awards, Mexico’s Julieta Venegas has always kept it organic like an old-school artist.Rather than some basic icon, she sings, writes, produces and plays tons of instruments. While her music maintains Mexican heritage, she’s not bound by traditionalism. Over a career of nearly three decades, she’s proven herself an artist of enviable versatility and integrity.