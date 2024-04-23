BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

A naked cruise embarks from Florida next year

Pack lightly.

By on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge A naked cruise embarks from Florida next year
Photo via Norwegian Cruise Line/Facebook
A truly uninhibited travel experience is on its way to Florida.

The Big Nude Boat, a naked cruise, is embarking February 2025, and it sets sail from Florida.

The Big Nude Boat, held by nude cruise company Bare Necessities and Norwegian Cruise Line, is scheduled to depart from Miami Feb. 3. It will take its scantily clad guests for a trip through the Caribbean. The cruise will make stops in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia before it returns Feb. 14.

Passengers are encouraged to leave most of their clothes at home, but this does come with some rules. There will be a self-serve buffet that is a designated clothes-free area, but clothes will be required inside all dining rooms. Guests must also sit on a towel when “bare bottomed” on excursions, in their stateroom, the pool deck or in the buffet area.

Passengers cannot be nude at the port, unless announcements are made otherwise.

The travel company also emphasized that taking photos and videos of any individual without consent is prohibited, as is wearing lingerie.

The Big Nude Boat is more formally called the Norwegian Pearl, which holds 2,300 passengers and offers lots of culinary options, hot-stone massages, a whiskey bar, a spa, a casino, entertainment and more.

The cruise’s price ranges from $2,000 per person to up to $33,000 for more upscale cabins.


Alexandra Sullivan

April 17, 2024

