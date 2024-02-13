Swoon over Evan Dando's lovelorn anthems during Valentine's Day show at The Social

Come on, feel this Lemonhead

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 11:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lemonheads' Evan Dando plays the Social on Valentine's Day - Photo by Antonia Teixeira
Photo by Antonia Teixeira
Lemonheads' Evan Dando plays the Social on Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day seems almost cosmically perfect timing for a show by Evan Dando here in Orlando; among his 1990s alternative rock and indie peers, through to the present day, few performers have worn their heart on their sleeve as fearlessly as Dando.

As the frontman and guiding light of seminal indie band the Lemonheads, Dando effortlessly tossed out wide-eyed, jangly, love-lorn anthems for years, especially on the embarrassment of riches that were the band’s mid-1990s classics It’s a Shame About Ray and Come On Feel the Lemonheads. Struggles with addiction and various other demons saw Dando repeatedly snatching defeat from the certain jaws of pop victory, but he soldiered on, voice and uncanny knack for a hook and melody intact.

The last few months have seen a flurry of Lemonheads-related activity from Dando: the release of new single “Fear of Living” — a herald of the first new Lemonheads album in way too many years — a New Year’s run of Lemonheads shows; and now this solo Dando tour with eye-popping setlists of hits and covers.

Fall in love all over again.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, The Social.

Event Details
Evan Dando, Willy Mason

Evan Dando, Willy Mason

Wed., Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

The Social

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Justin Timberlake adds autumn date with Orlando to his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

By Matthew Moyer

Justin Timberlake is free to 'forget tomorrow' but please don't forget Orlando

Metal militias Mastodon and Lamb of God bring their summer 'Ashes of Leviathan' tour to Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

Mastodon return to (Central) Florida this summer

New Orlando venue Judson's Live is the last piece of the Dr. Phillips Center's puzzle — and perhaps the best

By Seth Kubersky

Wynton Marsalis' Dizzy's Club in New York City was a major inspiration for Judson's Live

Here Come the Mummies bringing tightly wrapped funk to the Plaza Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Here Come the Mummies come to the Plaza Live this week

Also in Music

Orlando metal trio Royal Graves return with powerful new EP, 'Amen'

By Bao Le-Huu

Royal Graves return with a powerful new EP

New Orlando venue Judson's Live is the last piece of the Dr. Phillips Center's puzzle — and perhaps the best

By Seth Kubersky

Wynton Marsalis' Dizzy's Club in New York City was a major inspiration for Judson's Live

Foxing take over Orlando's Beacham to celebrate a decade of The Albatross

By Thomas Crone

Foxing will play their first album in its entirety

Travis Scott brings out special guest Kanye West during marathon concert at Orlando's Kia Center Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops during his concert in Orlando
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us