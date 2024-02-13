Swoon over Evan Dando's lovelorn anthems during Valentine's Day show at The Social

As the frontman and guiding light of seminal indie band the Lemonheads, Dando effortlessly tossed out wide-eyed, jangly, love-lorn anthems for years, especially on the embarrassment of riches that were the band’s mid-1990s classics It’s a Shame About Ray and Come On Feel the Lemonheads. Struggles with addiction and various other demons saw Dando repeatedly snatching defeat from the certain jaws of pop victory, but he soldiered on, voice and uncanny knack for a hook and melody intact.
The last few months have seen a flurry of Lemonheads-related activity from Dando: the release of new single “Fear of Living” — a herald of the first new Lemonheads album in way too many years — a New Year’s run of Lemonheads shows; and now this solo Dando tour with eye-popping setlists of hits and covers.
Fall in love all over again.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, The Social.
