Swoon over Evan Dando's lovelorn anthems during Valentine's Day show at The Social

Valentine’s Day seems almost cosmically perfect timing for a show by Evan Dando here in Orlando; among his 1990s alternative rock and indie peers, through to the present day, few performers have worn their heart on their sleeve as fearlessly as Dando.As the frontman and guiding light of seminal indie band the Lemonheads, Dando effortlessly tossed out wide-eyed, jangly, love-lorn anthems for years, especially on the embarrassment of riches that were the band’s mid-1990s classicsand. Struggles with addiction and various other demons saw Dando repeatedly snatching defeat from the certain jaws of pop victory, but he soldiered on, voice and uncanny knack for a hook and melody intact.The last few months have seen a flurry of Lemonheads-related activity from Dando: the release of new single “Fear of Living” — a herald of the first new Lemonheads album in way too many years — a New Year’s run of Lemonheads shows; and now this solo Dando tour with eye-popping setlists of hits and covers.Fall in love all over again.