Here Come the Mummies bringing tightly wrapped funk to the Plaza Live

Photo courtesy Here Come the Mummies/Facebook Here Come the Mummies come to the Plaza Live this week

Location Details The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-228-1220 www.plazaliveorlando.org

You don’t need much more than the simple equation of funk plus rock to equal a goofy good time. But throw mummy costumes into the formula and things get ridiculous.And ridiculous fun is what ensues whenever Nashville’s Here Come the Mummies take their nonstop groove machine and absurd wardrobe on stage.Opening will be powerhouse Orlando soul syndicate the Sh-Booms. With all due apologies to my actual Egyptian friends, go rock like an Egyptian.