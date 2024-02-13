Here Come the Mummies bringing tightly wrapped funk to the Plaza Live

And ridiculous fun is what ensues whenever Nashville’s Here Come the Mummies take their nonstop groove machine and absurd wardrobe on stage.
Opening will be powerhouse Orlando soul syndicate the Sh-Booms. With all due apologies to my actual Egyptian friends, go rock like an Egyptian.
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, The Plaza Live.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed