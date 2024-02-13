Here Come the Mummies bringing tightly wrapped funk to the Plaza Live

It's a February monster mash

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 11:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
Here Come the Mummies come to the Plaza Live this week - Photo courtesy Here Come the Mummies/Facebook
Photo courtesy Here Come the Mummies/Facebook
Here Come the Mummies come to the Plaza Live this week
You don’t need much more than the simple equation of funk plus rock to equal a goofy good time. But throw mummy costumes into the formula and things get ridiculous.

And ridiculous fun is what ensues whenever Nashville’s Here Come the Mummies take their nonstop groove machine and absurd wardrobe on stage.

Opening will be powerhouse Orlando soul syndicate the Sh-Booms. With all due apologies to my actual Egyptian friends, go rock like an Egyptian.

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, The Plaza Live.

Event Details
Here Come the Mummies, The Sh-Booms

Here Come the Mummies, The Sh-Booms

Thu., Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Justin Timberlake adds autumn date with Orlando to his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

By Matthew Moyer

Justin Timberlake is free to 'forget tomorrow' but please don't forget Orlando

Metal militias Mastodon and Lamb of God bring their summer 'Ashes of Leviathan' tour to Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

Mastodon return to (Central) Florida this summer

New Orlando venue Judson's Live is the last piece of the Dr. Phillips Center's puzzle — and perhaps the best

By Seth Kubersky

Wynton Marsalis' Dizzy's Club in New York City was a major inspiration for Judson's Live

Swoon over Evan Dando's lovelorn anthems during Valentine's Day show at The Social

By Matthew Moyer

Lemonheads' Evan Dando plays the Social on Valentine's Day

Also in Music

Orlando metal trio Royal Graves return with powerful new EP, 'Amen'

By Bao Le-Huu

Royal Graves return with a powerful new EP

New Orlando venue Judson's Live is the last piece of the Dr. Phillips Center's puzzle — and perhaps the best

By Seth Kubersky

Wynton Marsalis' Dizzy's Club in New York City was a major inspiration for Judson's Live

Foxing take over Orlando's Beacham to celebrate a decade of The Albatross

By Thomas Crone

Foxing will play their first album in its entirety

Travis Scott brings out special guest Kanye West during marathon concert at Orlando's Kia Center Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops during his concert in Orlando
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us